Properties of Water- Thermal quiz Flashcards

What is specific heat in the context of water? Specific heat is the amount of heat energy required to raise or lower the temperature of one gram of water by one degree Celsius.

Why does water have a high specific heat? Water has a high specific heat because it takes a relatively high amount of heat to raise or lower the temperature of one gram of water by one degree Celsius.

How does water's high specific heat contribute to homeostasis in living organisms? Water's high specific heat helps maintain constant internal temperatures in cells, allowing organisms to maintain homeostasis despite external temperature changes.

What is the heat of vaporization? The heat of vaporization is the amount of heat required to convert one gram of liquid water into a gaseous state.

Why does water have a high heat of vaporization? Water has a high heat of vaporization due to the abundance of hydrogen bonds that need to be broken to convert liquid water into gas.

How do hydrogen bonds affect water's heat of vaporization? Hydrogen bonds in liquid water require a lot of energy to break, contributing to water's high heat of vaporization.

What role does water's high specific heat play in cooking, such as boiling water for pasta? Water's high specific heat means it takes a lot of energy and time to raise its temperature, which is why water doesn't boil immediately when placed on a stove.

How does water's high specific heat affect its freezing process? Water's high specific heat means it takes a long time and a lot of energy to lower its temperature enough to freeze.

What is the significance of water's high specific heat in environmental temperature regulation? Water's high specific heat helps stabilize environmental temperatures by absorbing and releasing heat slowly.

How does water's high heat of vaporization benefit living organisms? Water's high heat of vaporization allows for effective cooling mechanisms, such as sweating, which helps regulate body temperature.

What happens to hydrogen bonds during the phase transition from liquid to gas in water? During the phase transition from liquid to gas, hydrogen bonds between water molecules are broken, allowing the molecules to escape as vapor.

Why is water's ability to resist temperature changes critical for life? Water's ability to resist temperature changes is critical for life because it helps maintain stable internal conditions in cells, essential for homeostasis.

What is the relationship between water's high specific heat and its role in climate regulation? Water's high specific heat helps regulate climate by absorbing and releasing heat slowly, moderating temperature fluctuations.

How does water's high specific heat impact aquatic ecosystems? Water's high specific heat helps maintain stable temperatures in aquatic ecosystems, providing a consistent environment for marine life.