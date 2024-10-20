Skip to main content
Protist Cells definitions Flashcards

Protist Cells definitions
  • Chloroplasts

    Organelles in plant and algal cells where photosynthesis occurs, originating from cyanobacteria through primary endosymbiosis, and sometimes having multiple membranes due to secondary endosymbiosis.

  • Primary Endosymbiosis

    The process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs a cyanobacterium, which then evolves into a chloroplast, providing the cell with photosynthetic capabilities.

  • Cyanobacterium

    A photosynthetic bacterium with a double membrane, engulfed by early eukaryotes, leading to the formation of chloroplasts in plants and some protists through primary and secondary endosymbiosis.

  • Protists

    Eukaryotic organisms that don't fit into fungi, animalia, or plantae; often unicellular, sometimes multicellular, with diverse modes of nutrition and reproduction, and can have unique features like multinucleation.

  • Secondary Endosymbiosis

    When a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis, resulting in organelles like chloroplasts with multiple membranes.

  • Eukaryotic Cell

    A complex cell type with a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, capable of engulfing other cells, leading to structures like chloroplasts through endosymbiosis.

  • Paraphyletic Group

    A group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants, often used for convenience in classification.

  • Monophyletic

    A group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all its descendants, forming a single branch on the tree of life.

  • Unicellular

    Organisms composed of a single cell, capable of performing all necessary life functions independently.

  • Colonial

    Organisms that live together in a connected group, often sharing resources and sometimes exhibiting specialized roles, but each cell retains the ability to survive independently.

  • Multicellular

    Organisms composed of multiple cells that differentiate and specialize to perform various functions, often arising independently in different evolutionary lineages.

  • Mitosis

    A process where a single eukaryotic cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, involving phases like prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

  • Phylogenetic Tree

    A branching diagram showing evolutionary relationships among species, indicating common ancestry and divergence points.

  • Cilia

    Hair-like structures on eukaryotic cells that beat rhythmically to move fluid, mucus, or cells over their surface, or to propel the cell itself.

  • Flagella

    Long, whip-like appendages used by cells for locomotion, often found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, but differing structurally between the two.