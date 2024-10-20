Protist Cells quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary difference between primary and secondary endosymbiosis in the context of chloroplasts? Primary endosymbiosis involves a eukaryotic cell engulfing a cyanobacterium, while secondary endosymbiosis involves a eukaryotic cell engulfing another eukaryotic cell that already contains chloroplasts.

What is the significance of a quadruple membrane in certain protist chloroplasts? The quadruple membrane is evidence of secondary endosymbiosis, where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that already has chloroplasts.

How are protists classified in terms of phylogeny? Protists are a paraphyletic group, meaning they include all eukaryotes that are not fungi, animals, or plants.

What is a common feature of most protists in terms of cellularity? Most protists are unicellular, but some are colonial or multicellular, such as brown algae and slime molds.

How does multicellularity arise in eukaryotic lineages? Multicellularity arose independently in many eukaryotic lineages, not from a single ancestral multicellular organism.

What type of reproduction is most common among protists? Most protists undergo asexual reproduction through mitosis, although some have evolved various forms of sexual reproduction.

What is the role of pseudopodia in amoeboid movement? Pseudopodia are cytoplasmic protrusions that amoeboid protists use to move by reshaping their cells.

What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic flagella? Prokaryotic and eukaryotic flagella are structurally different, despite both being used for movement.

What is phagocytosis and how do protists use it? Phagocytosis is the process of engulfing solid particles, and protists use pseudopodia to engulf and consume their prey.

What is the significance of multinucleated cells in protists? Some protists have multinucleated cells, meaning a single cell contains multiple nuclei, which can be seen in certain slime molds.

How do decomposer protists obtain nutrients? Decomposer protists absorb nutrients directly across their cell membrane, often using transport proteins.

What is the alternation of generations in protists? Alternation of generations involves a life cycle with both haploid and diploid multicellular stages, known as gametophytes and sporophytes, respectively.

What are heteromorphic and isomorphic organisms in the context of alternation of generations? Heteromorphic organisms have structurally different sporophyte and gametophyte stages, while isomorphic organisms have sporophyte and gametophyte stages that look the same.

What is the role of cilia in protists? Cilia are hair-like structures that protists use for movement and other functions.