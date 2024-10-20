Skip to main content
Protist Lineages quiz Flashcards

Protist Lineages quiz
  • What are the three clades that make up the SAR clade?

    The SAR clade is made up of Stramenopila, Alveolata, and Rhizaria.

  • What is the defining feature of Stramenopila?

    Stramenopila are defined by their flagella with hair-like projections.

  • What type of life cycle do diatoms exhibit?

    Diatoms exhibit a diploid dominant life cycle.

  • What is the primary component of diatom shells?

    Diatom shells are primarily made of silicon dioxide.

  • What pigments give gold algae their distinctive color?

    Gold algae get their yellowish-brown color from yellow and brown carotenoids.

  • What is the function of the gas-filled chambers in brown algae?

    The gas-filled chambers help brown algae float to the surface to obtain sunlight more efficiently.

  • What are the two types of reproduction in apicomplexans?

    Apicomplexans reproduce both sexually and asexually.

  • What is the defining feature of alveolates?

    Alveolates have membrane-enclosed sacs called alveoli under their plasma membrane.

  • What is the primary function of pseudopodia in radiolarians?

    Pseudopodia in radiolarians are used for feeding on microorganisms.

  • What is the significance of secondary endosymbiosis in the SAR clade?

    Secondary endosymbiosis likely led to the presence of chloroplasts in Stramenopila and Alveolata.