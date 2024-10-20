Skip to main content
Punnett Square Probability definitions Flashcards

Punnett Square Probability definitions
  • Punnett Square
    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing the combination of parental alleles as independent events.
  • Probability
    The likelihood of a specific outcome occurring in a random event, often expressed as a fraction or percentage, and used to predict genetic trait distribution in Punnett squares.
  • Fertilization
    The union of male and female gametes, resulting in the formation of a zygote, each event being independent of others.
  • Rule Of Multiplication
    The probability of two independent genetic events both occurring is the product of their individual probabilities.
  • Rule Of Addition
    The probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring is the sum of their individual probabilities.
  • Genetic Crosses
    The process of predicting offspring genotypes by combining parental alleles using a Punnett square, considering independent events and probability rules.
  • Alleles
    Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.
  • Homozygous Dominant
    Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
  • Heterozygous
    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.
  • Homozygous Recessive
    Having two identical recessive alleles for a trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.
  • Genotype
    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from its parents, determining its potential traits.
  • Offspring
    The result of reproduction, inheriting genetic material from parent organisms, often studied using Punnett squares to predict genetic traits.
  • Coin Flip
    A random event with two equally likely outcomes, often used to illustrate independent probabilities in genetic crosses, such as predicting allele combinations in Punnett squares.
  • Multiplication Rule
    Calculate the probability of multiple independent genetic events by multiplying the probabilities of each individual event.