Punnett Square Probability definitions Flashcards

Punnett Square A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing the combination of parental alleles as independent events.

Probability The likelihood of a specific outcome occurring in a random event, often expressed as a fraction or percentage, and used to predict genetic trait distribution in Punnett squares.

Fertilization The union of male and female gametes, resulting in the formation of a zygote, each event being independent of others.

Rule Of Multiplication The probability of two independent genetic events both occurring is the product of their individual probabilities.

Rule Of Addition The probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring is the sum of their individual probabilities.

Genetic Crosses The process of predicting offspring genotypes by combining parental alleles using a Punnett square, considering independent events and probability rules.

Alleles Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

Homozygous Dominant Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.

Homozygous Recessive Having two identical recessive alleles for a trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from its parents, determining its potential traits.

Offspring The result of reproduction, inheriting genetic material from parent organisms, often studied using Punnett squares to predict genetic traits.

Coin Flip A random event with two equally likely outcomes, often used to illustrate independent probabilities in genetic crosses, such as predicting allele combinations in Punnett squares.