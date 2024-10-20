Punnett Squares definitions Flashcards
Punnett Square
A diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing meiosis and fertilization outcomes for specific traits.
Genotype
The genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the combination of alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.
Phenotype
Observable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environment.
Meiosis
A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.
Gamete formation
The process by which haploid sex cells are produced through meiosis, ensuring genetic diversity in offspring.
Fertilization
The process where male and female gametes combine to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.
Gamete fusion
Trait
A characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genetic and environmental factors, that can be inherited and varies among individuals.
Homozygous
An organism with two identical recessive alleles for a trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.
Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype.
Allele
A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
Dominant
An allele that masks the expression of another allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.
Recessive
An allele that only expresses its phenotype when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.
Probability Punnett Square
A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing the combination of parental alleles and their probabilities.
Probability
The likelihood of a specific outcome occurring in a random event, often expressed as a fraction, percentage, or ratio, and used to predict genetic variations in Punnett squares.
Probability Coin Flips
Coin flips represent independent events with a 50% probability for heads or tails, analogous to allele segregation in Punnett squares, where each fertilization event is unaffected by others.
Probability Independent Events
Two events are independent if the outcome of one does not affect the outcome of the other, such as coin flips or separate fertilization events in genetics.
Probability Fertilization Event
The union of a sperm and egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, where the genetic material from both parents combines to initiate the development of a new organism.
Probability Rule Of Multiplication
The probability of multiple independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities.
Probability Rule Of Addition
The probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring is the sum of their individual probabilities.
Probability Genetic Crosses
The process of breeding two organisms to analyze the inheritance of specific traits, often visualized using Punnett squares to predict offspring genotypes and phenotypes.
Probability Alleles
Different versions of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.
Probability Homozygous Dominant
Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
Probability Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.
Probability Homozygous Recessive
Having two identical alleles for a recessive trait, resulting in the expression of that trait.
Probability Genotype
The genetic constitution of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and characteristics.
Probability Offspring
The result of reproduction, inheriting genetic material from parent organisms, and exhibiting traits from both.
Probability R Gene
A gene that confers resistance to specific pathogens, often through the production of proteins that recognize and respond to pathogen-derived molecules.