Punnett Squares definitions Flashcards

Punnett Squares definitions
  • Punnett Square

    A diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing meiosis and fertilization outcomes for specific traits.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the combination of alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environment.

  • Meiosis

    A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.

  • Gamete formation

    The process by which haploid sex cells are produced through meiosis, ensuring genetic diversity in offspring.

  • Fertilization

    The process where male and female gametes combine to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.

  • Trait

    A characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genetic and environmental factors, that can be inherited and varies among individuals.

  • Homozygous

    Recessive An organism with two identical recessive alleles for a trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.

  • Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype.

  • Allele

    A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.

  • Dominant

    An allele that masks the expression of another allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.

  • Recessive

    An allele that only expresses its phenotype when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.

  • Probability Punnett Square

    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, representing the combination of parental alleles and their probabilities.

  • Probability

    Probability The likelihood of a specific outcome occurring in a random event, often expressed as a fraction, percentage, or ratio, and used to predict genetic variations in Punnett squares.

  • Probability Coin Flips

    Coin flips represent independent events with a 50% probability for heads or tails, analogous to allele segregation in Punnett squares, where each fertilization event is unaffected by others.

  • Probability Independent Events

    Two events are independent if the outcome of one does not affect the outcome of the other, such as coin flips or separate fertilization events in genetics.

  • Probability Fertilization Event

    The union of a sperm and egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, where the genetic material from both parents combines to initiate the development of a new organism.

  • Probability Rule Of Multiplication

    The probability of multiple independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities.

  • Probability Rule Of Addition

    The probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring is the sum of their individual probabilities.

  • Probability Genetic Crosses

    The process of breeding two organisms to analyze the inheritance of specific traits, often visualized using Punnett squares to predict offspring genotypes and phenotypes.

  • Probability Alleles

    Different versions of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

  • Probability Homozygous Dominant

    Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.

  • Probability Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.

  • Probability Homozygous Recessive

    Having two identical alleles for a recessive trait, resulting in the expression of that trait.

  • Probability Genotype

    The genetic constitution of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and characteristics.

  • Probability Offspring

    The result of reproduction, inheriting genetic material from parent organisms, and exhibiting traits from both.

  • Probability R Gene

    A gene that confers resistance to specific pathogens, often through the production of proteins that recognize and respond to pathogen-derived molecules.