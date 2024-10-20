Punnett Squares quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step in creating a Punnett square? The first step is to draw a square with four smaller squares inside and align the alleles of the parent gametes on the top and left side of the square.

What does the alignment of alleles in a Punnett square represent? It represents meiosis, the process of gamete formation.

In a Punnett square, what does the fusion of gametes represent? The fusion of gametes represents fertilization.

What genotype do all the offspring have in a Punnett square between a homozygous dominant and a homozygous recessive parent? All offspring have a heterozygous genotype (one dominant allele and one recessive allele).

What phenotype will the offspring exhibit if they have a heterozygous genotype? The offspring will exhibit the dominant phenotype.

How many possible phenotypes are there for the offspring in a Punnett square between a homozygous dominant and a homozygous recessive parent? There is one possible phenotype, which is the dominant phenotype.

What is the significance of each square in a Punnett square? Each square represents an equally probable genotype and phenotype that one single offspring can inherit.

What does it mean that fertilization events are independent in the context of Punnett squares? It means that one fertilization event does not impact another, and each event must be considered separately.

What are the two types of fertilization used by Gregor Mendel in his experiments? The two types are self-fertilization and cross-fertilization.

What is self-fertilization? Self-fertilization is when an organism fertilizes itself, involving only one parent organism.

What is cross-fertilization? Cross-fertilization requires two parent organisms and involves the transfer of pollen from the male organ of one plant to the female organ of another plant.

How did Gregor Mendel perform self-fertilization in his experiments? He applied pollen from a male organ to a female organ on the same plant.

How did Gregor Mendel perform cross-fertilization in his experiments? He applied pollen from a male organ of one plant to a female organ of a different plant.

What does an arrow looping back onto itself represent in Mendel's experiments? It represents self-fertilization.