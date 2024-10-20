Skip to main content
Putting it All Together exam Flashcards

Putting it All Together exam
  • Hardy-Weinberg principle

    Predicts genotype frequencies in a population using the equation p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1.

  • What does p represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?

    The frequency of the dominant allele in the population.

  • What does q represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?

    The frequency of the recessive allele in the population.

  • p + q = 1

    The sum of the frequencies of the dominant and recessive alleles in a population.

  • Non-random mating

    Occurs when certain genotypes are more likely to mate with each other, affecting genotype frequency but not allele frequency.

  • What is inbreeding?

    A type of non-random mating that increases homozygosity and can lead to inbreeding depression.

  • Mutation

    Random changes in DNA that create new alleles, increasing genetic variation.

  • Natural selection

    Process where certain alleles become more common because they enhance survival and reproduction.

  • Genetic drift

    Random changes in allele frequencies due to chance events, more significant in small populations.

  • Gene flow

    Movement of alleles between populations, increasing genetic variation and reducing differences between populations.

  • What is the founder effect?

    When a new population is started by a small number of individuals, leading to reduced genetic diversity.

  • Population bottleneck

    A sudden reduction in population size that increases the rate of genetic drift.

  • Directional selection

    Natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype, causing a shift in the population's average phenotype.

  • Stabilizing selection

    Natural selection that favors the average phenotype, reducing variation without changing the average.

  • Disruptive selection

    Natural selection that favors both extreme phenotypes, potentially leading to multiple distinct phenotypes.

  • Balancing selection

    Maintains multiple alleles in a population, increasing genetic variation.

  • Frequency-dependent selection

    A type of balancing selection where the fitness of a phenotype depends on its frequency relative to other phenotypes.

  • Heterozygote advantage

    A type of balancing selection where heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote.

  • What is the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    A state where allele and genotype frequencies remain constant in a population from generation to generation.

  • What are the assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?

    Random mating, no mutation, no natural selection, large population size, and no gene flow.

  • What is genetic variation?

    The diversity of alleles and genotypes within a population.

  • How does natural selection affect genetic variation?

    Generally decreases genetic variation by favoring certain alleles over others.

  • How does genetic drift affect genetic variation?

    Reduces genetic variation as alleles are lost from the population.

  • How does gene flow affect genetic variation?

    Increases genetic variation by introducing new alleles into a population.

  • Point mutation

    A change to a single nucleotide in DNA.

  • Duplication

    A type of mutation where a section of a chromosome is repeated, potentially creating new genes.

  • Horizontal gene transfer

    The movement of genes between different species, not through parent-offspring inheritance.

  • What is inbreeding depression?

    Reduced fitness in a population due to the pairing of deleterious recessive alleles through inbreeding.

  • What is the effect of a population bottleneck on genetic drift?

    Increases the rate of genetic drift due to a sudden reduction in population size.