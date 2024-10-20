Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions
  • ATP

    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced mainly during aerobic cellular respiration, with a maximum yield of 38 per glucose molecule.

  • Glucose

    A simple sugar that, when fully oxidized in aerobic respiration, yields 30-38 ATP molecules, serving as a primary energy source for cells.

  • Oxidation

    The loss of electrons from a molecule, often accompanied by a gain of oxygen or loss of hydrogen, resulting in energy release.

  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration

    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, producing 30-38 ATP molecules, primarily through the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in mitochondria that transfer electrons, creating a proton gradient to produce ATP during aerobic respiration.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The process where ATP is produced as protons move down their gradient through ATP synthase, following the electron transport chain in cellular respiration.

  • Efficiency

    The ratio of useful energy output (ATP) to the total energy input (glucose) in aerobic cellular respiration, with a maximum yield of 38 ATP per glucose molecule.