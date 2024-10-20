Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration exam

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration exam
  • Glycolysis

    The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration that breaks down glucose into 2 pyruvate molecules, producing 2 ATP and 2 NADH.

  • Where does glycolysis occur?

    In the cytoplasm of the cell.

  • Pyruvate Oxidation

    The second stage of aerobic cellular respiration that converts pyruvates into Acetyl CoA, yielding 2 NADH and releasing 2 CO2.

  • What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?

    2 NADH, 2 Acetyl CoA, and 2 CO2.

  • Krebs Cycle

    The third stage of aerobic cellular respiration that generates 2 ATP, 6 NADH, and 2 FADH2 while releasing 4 CO2.

  • What are two alternative names for the Krebs cycle?

    Citric Acid Cycle and Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) cycle.

  • Oxidative Phosphorylation

    The final stage of aerobic cellular respiration that produces 26-34 ATP and water, utilizing NADH and FADH2.

  • What is the role of oxygen in oxidative phosphorylation?

    Acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water.

  • Total ATP yield from one glucose molecule

    30-38 ATP.

  • What is the net ATP gain from glycolysis?

    2 ATP.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.

  • What is chemiosmosis?

    The process of using a proton gradient to drive ATP synthesis in oxidative phosphorylation.

  • NADH

    An electron carrier that stores energy used to make ATP.

  • How many NADH are produced in the Krebs cycle?

    6 NADH.

  • FADH2

    An electron carrier that stores energy used to make ATP, produced in the Krebs cycle.

  • How many FADH2 are produced in the Krebs cycle?

    2 FADH2.

  • Substrate-level phosphorylation

    Direct synthesis of ATP by transferring a phosphate group from a substrate molecule to ADP.

  • What is the starting molecule for glycolysis?

    Glucose.

  • What is the ending molecule of glycolysis?

    2 Pyruvate molecules.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    The location within the mitochondria where the Krebs cycle and pyruvate oxidation occur.

  • How many CO2 molecules are released during the Krebs cycle?

    4 CO2.

  • What is the final product of oxidative phosphorylation?

    Water (H2O).

  • How many ATP are produced in oxidative phosphorylation?

    26-34 ATP.

  • What is the role of the electron transport chain?

    To create a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

  • How many total NADH are produced in aerobic respiration?

    10 NADH.

  • How many total FADH2 are produced in aerobic respiration?

    2 FADH2.

  • What is the efficiency of aerobic respiration?

    It can yield 30-38 ATP from one glucose molecule.

  • What happens to the carbon atoms in glucose during aerobic respiration?

    They are converted into carbon dioxide and exhaled.

  • What is the role of Acetyl CoA in the Krebs cycle?

    It enters the Krebs cycle to be further oxidized for energy production.