Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz Flashcards
How many molecules of ATP are produced from the complete oxidation of one molecule of glucose through aerobic cellular respiration?
Aerobic cellular respiration produces between 30-38 ATP molecules from one molecule of glucose.
Which steps in aerobic cellular respiration produce the most ATP?
The electron transport chain and chemiosmosis produce the most ATP in aerobic cellular respiration.
What is the maximum efficiency of ATP production in aerobic cellular respiration?
The maximum efficiency of ATP production in aerobic cellular respiration is 38 ATP molecules.
Why is there a range in the number of ATP molecules produced during aerobic cellular respiration?
The range exists because some smaller steps in the process are more or less efficient.
What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?
The electron transport chain is responsible for producing a large amount of ATP during aerobic respiration.
What are the first couple of steps in aerobic cellular respiration, and how much ATP do they produce?
The first couple of steps produce a total of 4 ATP molecules.
What is the significance of chemiosmosis in aerobic respiration?
Chemiosmosis is crucial for generating a significant amount of ATP in aerobic respiration.
What is the primary molecule used for energy in cellular processes?
Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary molecule used for energy in cellular processes.
What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration in terms of ATP production?
Aerobic respiration produces significantly more ATP (30–38 ATP) compared to anaerobic respiration (2 ATP).
What is the role of ADP in cellular respiration?
ADP is converted to ATP during cellular respiration, storing energy for cellular activities.
How does the efficiency of smaller steps in aerobic respiration affect ATP production?
The efficiency of smaller steps can vary, leading to a range in the total number of ATP molecules produced.
What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling the production of ATP.
How does aerobic respiration differ from fermentation in terms of ATP yield?
Aerobic respiration yields significantly more ATP (30-38 ATP) compared to fermentation.
What is the significance of the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration?
The Krebs cycle generates electron carriers that are used in the electron transport chain to produce ATP.