Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz Flashcards

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz

Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz
  • How many molecules of ATP are produced from the complete oxidation of one molecule of glucose through aerobic cellular respiration?

    Aerobic cellular respiration produces between 30-38 ATP molecules from one molecule of glucose.

  • Which steps in aerobic cellular respiration produce the most ATP?

    The electron transport chain and chemiosmosis produce the most ATP in aerobic cellular respiration.

  • What is the maximum efficiency of ATP production in aerobic cellular respiration?

    The maximum efficiency of ATP production in aerobic cellular respiration is 38 ATP molecules.

  • Why is there a range in the number of ATP molecules produced during aerobic cellular respiration?

    The range exists because some smaller steps in the process are more or less efficient.

  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?

    The electron transport chain is responsible for producing a large amount of ATP during aerobic respiration.

  • What are the first couple of steps in aerobic cellular respiration, and how much ATP do they produce?

    The first couple of steps produce a total of 4 ATP molecules.

  • What is the significance of chemiosmosis in aerobic respiration?

    Chemiosmosis is crucial for generating a significant amount of ATP in aerobic respiration.

  • What is the primary molecule used for energy in cellular processes?

    Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary molecule used for energy in cellular processes.

  • What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration in terms of ATP production?

    Aerobic respiration produces significantly more ATP (30–38 ATP) compared to anaerobic respiration (2 ATP).

  • What is the role of ADP in cellular respiration?

    ADP is converted to ATP during cellular respiration, storing energy for cellular activities.

  • How does the efficiency of smaller steps in aerobic respiration affect ATP production?

    The efficiency of smaller steps can vary, leading to a range in the total number of ATP molecules produced.

  • What is the importance of the electron transport chain in the production of ATP?

    The electron transport chain is essential for producing a large amount of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

  • What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration?

    Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling the production of ATP.

  • How does aerobic respiration differ from fermentation in terms of ATP yield?

    Aerobic respiration yields significantly more ATP (30-38 ATP) compared to fermentation.

  • What is the significance of the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration?

    The Krebs cycle generates electron carriers that are used in the electron transport chain to produce ATP.