Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz #2 Flashcards

Which stage of cellular respiration produces the most ATP?
Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP, generating 26-34 ATP molecules.
What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and produces less ATP.
Which of these is required for aerobic cellular respiration? A) Oxygen B) Nitrogen C) Sulfur D) Phosphorus
A) Oxygen
What is the fate of pyruvic acid in an organism that uses aerobic respiration?
Pyruvic acid is converted into Acetyl CoA during pyruvate oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle.
Which type of respiration produces the most ATP energy?
Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP energy.
Which statement best compares aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and produces less ATP.
What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration?
Aerobic respiration uses oxygen and produces 30-38 ATP per glucose, while anaerobic respiration does not use oxygen and produces only 2 ATP per glucose.
Which cellular energy process produces the most amount of ATP per 1 molecule of glucose?
Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP per glucose molecule.
Which of these is the main difference between aerobic respiration and anaerobic respiration?
The main difference is the presence of oxygen in aerobic respiration and its absence in anaerobic respiration.
What is the maximum yield of ATP from aerobic respiration in prokaryotes?
The maximum yield of ATP from aerobic respiration in prokaryotes is 38 ATP.
Which of the following is true of aerobic respiration compared to anaerobic respiration? A) Produces less ATP B) Requires oxygen C) Occurs in the cytoplasm D) Produces lactic acid
B) Requires oxygen
What's the last step of cellular respiration?
The last step of cellular respiration is oxidative phosphorylation.
What step of aerobic respiration generates the most ATP?
Oxidative phosphorylation generates the most ATP.
What are the differences between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and produces less ATP.
Which step of cellular respiration is responsible for making the most ATP molecules?
Oxidative phosphorylation is responsible for making the most ATP molecules.
Which product is common to both aerobic and anaerobic processes of cellular respiration?
ATP is a common product of both aerobic and anaerobic respiration.
Which is one major difference between anaerobic and aerobic respiration?
One major difference is that aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
How does the site of aerobic respiration in a cell compare with the site of anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration occurs in the mitochondria, while anaerobic respiration occurs in the cytoplasm.
What role does oxygen play in aerobic respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
Which type of respiration produces the most ATP?
Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP.
During which phase of cellular respiration is the majority of ATP formed?
The majority of ATP is formed during oxidative phosphorylation.
Which of the following best compares the processes involved in aerobic and anaerobic respiration? A) Both require oxygen B) Both occur in mitochondria C) Aerobic produces more ATP D) Anaerobic produces more ATP
C) Aerobic produces more ATP
What stages of cellular respiration are considered aerobic?
Pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation are considered aerobic stages.
Under aerobic conditions, what happens to pyruvate?
Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted into Acetyl CoA and enters the Krebs cycle.
How does aerobic respiration differ from anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and produces less ATP.
All but which of the following are characteristics of aerobic respiration? A) Requires oxygen B) Produces lactic acid C) Occurs in mitochondria D) Produces more ATP
B) Produces lactic acid
What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen serves as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water.
Aerobic respiration requires which of the following compounds? A) Glucose B) Oxygen C) Nitrogen D) Carbon dioxide