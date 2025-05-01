Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz #3 Flashcards
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz #3
What is the starting molecule for glycolysis, and what are the main products generated from this stage?
The starting molecule is glucose, and glycolysis produces 2 pyruvate, 2 ATP (net), and 2 NADH.What happens to the pyruvate molecules produced in glycolysis during aerobic respiration?
The 2 pyruvate molecules are transported into the mitochondrial matrix, where they undergo pyruvate oxidation to form 2 Acetyl CoA, 2 NADH, and release 2 CO2.What is the total number of carbon dioxide molecules released during aerobic cellular respiration from one glucose molecule?
A total of 6 CO2 molecules are released per glucose molecule during aerobic respiration.During which stage of aerobic respiration is the majority of ATP produced, and approximately how many ATP are generated in this stage?
The majority of ATP is produced during oxidative phosphorylation, generating about 26-34 ATP.What is the total ATP yield from one molecule of glucose during aerobic cellular respiration, and why is there a range?
The total ATP yield is 30-38 ATP per glucose, with the range due to variations in shuttle mechanisms and efficiency.What is the starting and ending molecule of the Krebs cycle, and why is it considered a cycle?
The Krebs cycle starts and ends with oxaloacetate, which is regenerated each turn, making it a cycle.What happens to the six carbon atoms from the original glucose molecule during aerobic respiration?
All six carbon atoms are released as six carbon dioxide molecules, which are exhaled.What are the total numbers of NADH and FADH2 molecules produced from one glucose molecule during aerobic respiration?
