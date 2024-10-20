Skip to main content
Review of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards

Review of Photosynthesis definitions
  • Light Reactions

    The process in photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy, producing ATP and NADPH through chemiosmosis and electron transport.

  • Glucose

    A simple sugar and primary energy source for cells, broken down during cellular respiration to produce ATP.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The process where ATP is generated using the energy from a proton gradient across a membrane, driven by the movement of protons through ATP synthase.

  • Substrate Level Phosphorylation

    ATP production by direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP from a phosphorylated intermediate, occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to oxygen, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient

    A difference in proton concentration across a membrane, driving ATP synthesis via chemiosmosis in cellular respiration and photosynthesis.

  • ATP Synthase

    An enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using a proton gradient across a membrane during cellular respiration and photosynthesis.

  • NADPH

    A reduced electron carrier produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, essential for transferring electrons and providing reducing power for biosynthetic reactions.

  • Photosystem

    A complex of proteins and pigments in chloroplasts that absorbs light energy to drive the light reactions of photosynthesis, producing ATP and NADPH.

  • Oxygen Gas

    A diatomic molecule essential for aerobic respiration, acting as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, resulting in the formation of water.