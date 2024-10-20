Review of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Light Reactions
The process in photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy, producing ATP and NADPH through chemiosmosis and electron transport.
Glucose
A simple sugar and primary energy source for cells, broken down during cellular respiration to produce ATP.
Chemiosmosis
The process where ATP is generated using the energy from a proton gradient across a membrane, driven by the movement of protons through ATP synthase.
Substrate Level Phosphorylation
ATP production by direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP from a phosphorylated intermediate, occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
Electron Transport Chain
A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to oxygen, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
Hydrogen Ion Gradient
A difference in proton concentration across a membrane, driving ATP synthesis via chemiosmosis in cellular respiration and photosynthesis.
ATP Synthase
An enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using a proton gradient across a membrane during cellular respiration and photosynthesis.
NADPH
A reduced electron carrier produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, essential for transferring electrons and providing reducing power for biosynthetic reactions.
Photosystem
A complex of proteins and pigments in chloroplasts that absorbs light energy to drive the light reactions of photosynthesis, producing ATP and NADPH.
Oxygen Gas
A diatomic molecule essential for aerobic respiration, acting as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, resulting in the formation of water.