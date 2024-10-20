Review of the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards
Cytokinesis
The process where the cytoplasm divides, resulting in two distinct daughter cells, typically following mitosis.
Mitosis
A process where a single cell divides its chromosomes into two identical sets, forming two nuclei, but does not complete the physical division into two separate cells.
Chromosomes
Structures within the nucleus that consist of DNA and proteins, ensuring accurate genetic information distribution during cell division.
Daughter Cells
Cells resulting from cytokinesis, each containing a nucleus with an identical set of chromosomes from the parent cell.
Cell Division
The process where a single cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells, involving mitosis and cytokinesis.
Multinucleated
Having multiple nuclei within a single cell, typically resulting from mitosis without subsequent cytokinesis.