Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Review of the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Back
Review of the Cell Cycle definitions
How well do you know this?
1/6

  • Cytokinesis

    The process where the cytoplasm divides, resulting in two distinct daughter cells, typically following mitosis.

  • Mitosis

    A process where a single cell divides its chromosomes into two identical sets, forming two nuclei, but does not complete the physical division into two separate cells.

  • Chromosomes

    Structures within the nucleus that consist of DNA and proteins, ensuring accurate genetic information distribution during cell division.

  • Daughter Cells

    Cells resulting from cytokinesis, each containing a nucleus with an identical set of chromosomes from the parent cell.

  • Cell Division

    The process where a single cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells, involving mitosis and cytokinesis.

  • Multinucleated

    Having multiple nuclei within a single cell, typically resulting from mitosis without subsequent cytokinesis.