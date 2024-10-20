r/K Selection quiz #2 Flashcards
r/K Selection quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What characteristics do humans share with r-selected species?
Humans, like r-selected species, can exhibit high fecundity in certain contexts, but they primarily share characteristics with K-selected species, such as high parental investment and low fecundity.K-selected species have what type of survivorship curve?
K-selected species typically exhibit a type 1 survivorship curve, characterized by low mortality rates and high survivorship early in life.Which of the following is a typical K-selected species adaptation? A) High fecundity B) Minimal parental care C) High parental investment D) Rapid population growth
C) High parental investmentWhich of the following is a typical K-selected species' adaptation? A) High fecundity B) Minimal parental care C) High parental investment D) Rapid population growth
C) High parental investmentWhat is the main focus of r-selected species in terms of population growth?
R-selected species focus on maximizing the per capita population growth rate, or the value of r.How do r-selected species typically respond to environmental instability?
R-selected species thrive in unstable environments, often experiencing boom and bust cycles with rapid population growth followed by crashes.What is a key difference between r-selected and K-selected species in terms of offspring production?
R-selected species produce many offspring with low investment per offspring, while K-selected species produce few offspring with high investment per offspring.What type of environment do K-selected species typically thrive in?
K-selected species thrive in stable environments with intense competition.What is the relationship between fecundity and survivorship in r-selected species?
R-selected species have high fecundity and low survivorship, with high mortality rates early in life.What is the significance of the carrying capacity (K) in K-selected species?
K-selected species are adapted to environments near the carrying capacity, where population densities are high and stable.