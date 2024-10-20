Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Roots and Shoots definitions Flashcards

Back
Roots and Shoots definitions
How well do you know this?
1/10

  • Roots

    Underground plant structures that absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store energy-rich compounds like sugars.

  • Shoots

    Above-ground plant structures responsible for photosynthesis, gas exchange, and reproduction, including stems, leaves, and flowers.

  • Chloroplast

    Organelle in plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, converting sunlight into chemical energy using chlorophyll, the green pigment that absorbs light.

  • Central Vacuole

    A large, membrane-bound organelle in plant cells that stores water, nutrients, and waste, and helps maintain cell rigidity by exerting turgor pressure against the cell wall.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Channels between plant cells that allow for the transport of materials and cell signaling.

  • Tap Root

    A primary root that grows vertically downward, becoming the central, dominant root from which smaller lateral roots branch out.

  • Lateral Roots

    Roots that branch off from the main root, increasing surface area for water and nutrient absorption, and aiding in plant stability.

  • Adventitious

    Roots that develop from non-root tissues, such as stems or leaves, often aiding in support, propagation, or nutrient absorption.

  • Nodes

    Points on a plant stem where leaves, branches, or buds originate, crucial for plant growth and development.

  • Internode

    The segment of a plant stem between two nodes, where no leaves or buds grow, allowing for elongation and spacing of leaves and branches.