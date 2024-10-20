Roots and Shoots quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

How do plants typically absorb water and nutrients from the soil? Through their roots.

What is the primary function of leaves in plants? To absorb sunlight energy for photosynthesis.

What is the main job of the root system in plants? To absorb water and nutrients, anchor the plant, and store materials.

What is the dominant root from which all other roots project called? The tap root.

What are adventitious roots? Roots that develop from the shoot system rather than the root system.

What is the primary growth point of a plant called? The apical bud.

What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants? Xylem and phloem.

What is the function of xylem in plants? To conduct water and dissolved nutrients from the roots to the shoots.

What is the function of phloem in plants? To conduct sugars, amino acids, and chemical signaling molecules bidirectionally.

What are the two parts of a leaf? The petiole and the blade.

What is the function of stomata in leaves? To control gas exchange and help regulate water loss.

What are pneumatophores and which plants commonly have them? Special modified roots that allow for gas exchange, commonly found in mangroves.

What are stolons and rhizomes? Stolons are modified stems that produce new individuals above ground, while rhizomes are modified stems that grow underground to produce new individuals.

What are the two major structures of the plant body? The two major structures of the plant body are the roots and the shoots.

What organelle in plant cells carries out photosynthesis? The chloroplast carries out photosynthesis in plant cells.

What is the primary function of the central vacuole in plant cells? The central vacuole maintains turgidity and stores water, sugars, amino acids, and sometimes toxins.

What are the two types of cell walls found in plant cells? The two types of cell walls are the primary cell wall, made of cellulose, and the secondary cell wall, made of cellulose and lignin.

What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells? Plasmodesmata are channels that allow for the transport of materials and cell signaling between plant cells.

What are the three main components plants need for photosynthesis? Plants need water, carbon dioxide, and sunlight for photosynthesis.

How do roots and leaves differ in their surface area to volume ratio? Leaves have a high surface area to volume ratio for maximum sunlight absorption, while roots have a lower ratio but form a diffuse network for nutrient absorption.

What are prop roots and which plants commonly have them? Prop roots are adventitious roots that provide aerial support, commonly found in plants like corn and mangroves.