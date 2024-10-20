Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Scientific Method definitions Flashcards

Back
Scientific Method definitions
How well do you know this?
1/11

  • Theory

    A well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world that is based on a body of evidence and can be tested and falsified, but never proven true.

  • Cell Theory

    All living organisms are composed of cells, and all cells arise from pre-existing cells.

  • Scientific Method

    A systematic procedure involving observation, questioning, hypothesis formulation, experimentation, data collection, conclusion drawing, and peer review to test ideas and gain scientific knowledge.

  • Observation

    Careful noting and recording of phenomena or events using the senses or instruments, forming the initial step in the scientific method to generate questions and hypotheses.

  • Hypothesis

    A proposed explanation for an observation, which can be tested through experimentation and is subject to falsification.

  • Prediction

    A forecasted outcome based on a hypothesis, used to design experiments and test the validity of the hypothesis.

  • Experiment

    A procedure to test a hypothesis by collecting data under controlled conditions to validate or refute the hypothesis.

  • Data

    Information collected through observation and experimentation, used to support or refute hypotheses and theories in scientific research.

  • Conclusion

    A summary of findings from an experiment, determining whether the hypothesis is supported or refuted, guiding future research or actions.

  • Peer Review

    Evaluation by experts to ensure research quality, validity, and reliability before publication.

  • Primary Literature

    Original research articles presenting new data, methods, or theories, typically peer-reviewed and published in scientific journals, forming the foundation of scientific knowledge.