Scientific Method definitions Flashcards

Theory
A well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world that is based on a body of evidence and can be tested and falsified, but never proven true.
Cell Theory
All living organisms are composed of cells, and all cells arise from pre-existing cells.
Scientific Method
A systematic procedure involving observation, questioning, hypothesis formulation, experimentation, data collection, conclusion drawing, and peer review to test ideas and gain scientific knowledge.
Observation
Careful noting and recording of phenomena or events using the senses or instruments, forming the initial step in the scientific method to generate questions and hypotheses.
Hypothesis
A proposed explanation for an observation, which can be tested through experimentation and is subject to falsification.
Prediction
A forecasted outcome based on a hypothesis, used to design experiments and test the validity of the hypothesis.
Experiment
A procedure to test a hypothesis by collecting data under controlled conditions to validate or refute the hypothesis.
Data
Information collected through observation and experimentation, used to support or refute hypotheses and theories in scientific research.
Conclusion
A summary of findings from an experiment, determining whether the hypothesis is supported or refuted, guiding future research or actions.
Peer Review
Evaluation by experts to ensure research quality, validity, and reliability before publication.
Primary Literature
Original research articles presenting new data, methods, or theories, typically peer-reviewed and published in scientific journals, forming the foundation of scientific knowledge.