Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Scientific Method exam Flashcards

Back
Scientific Method exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Scientific Method
    A systematic approach used by scientists to answer questions and test ideas.
  • What is the first step of the scientific method?
    Make an observation.
  • Hypothesis
    A proposed and testable explanation for an observation.
  • What does a prediction address?
    What will happen.
  • Theory
    A testable and broad hypothesis of many observations supported by a large body of evidence.
  • What is the difference between a hypothesis and a prediction?
    A hypothesis provides an explanation and is testable, while a prediction only forecasts an outcome.
  • Cell Theory
    All living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.
  • What is the purpose of peer review in the scientific method?
    To check the scientific method process for errors and validate the findings.
  • Homeostasis Theory
    All living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
  • What happens if an experiment's data does not support the hypothesis?
    The hypothesis is rejected, and the process is repeated with a new hypothesis.
  • Theory of Evolution
    All living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.
  • What is the final step of the scientific method?
    Peer review and publish.
  • What is the role of data collection in the scientific method?
    To gather and interpret results from the experiment.
  • What does a hypothesis need to be?
    Testable and provide an explanation.
  • What is an example of a prediction?
    If you add gas, the motorcycle will start.
  • What is an example of a hypothesis?
    The motorcycle stopped working because it ran out of gas.
  • What is an example of a theory?
    All motorcycles stop working when they run out of gas.
  • What is the second step of the scientific method?
    Ask a question.
  • What is the third step of the scientific method?
    Formulate a hypothesis and make a prediction.
  • What is the fourth step of the scientific method?
    Design and conduct an experiment.
  • What is the fifth step of the scientific method?
    Collect and interpret data.
  • What is the sixth step of the scientific method?
    Draw conclusions.
  • What is the difference between a theory and a hypothesis?
    A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence.
  • What does the cell theory state?
    All living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.
  • What does the homeostasis theory state?
    All living organisms maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
  • What does the theory of evolution state?
    All living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.
  • What is the importance of the scientific method in textbooks?
    It ensures the information is reliable and has been tested.
  • What is the role of an experiment in the scientific method?
    To test the hypothesis and gather data.
  • What is the significance of falsifiability in scientific theories?
    Theories can be proven incorrect but never proven true.