Scientific Method exam Flashcards
Back
Scientific Method exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- Scientific MethodA systematic approach used by scientists to answer questions and test ideas.
- What is the first step of the scientific method?Make an observation.
- HypothesisA proposed and testable explanation for an observation.
- What does a prediction address?What will happen.
- TheoryA testable and broad hypothesis of many observations supported by a large body of evidence.
- What is the difference between a hypothesis and a prediction?A hypothesis provides an explanation and is testable, while a prediction only forecasts an outcome.
- Cell TheoryAll living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.
- What is the purpose of peer review in the scientific method?To check the scientific method process for errors and validate the findings.
- Homeostasis TheoryAll living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
- What happens if an experiment's data does not support the hypothesis?The hypothesis is rejected, and the process is repeated with a new hypothesis.
- Theory of EvolutionAll living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.
- What is the final step of the scientific method?Peer review and publish.
- What is the role of data collection in the scientific method?To gather and interpret results from the experiment.
- What does a hypothesis need to be?Testable and provide an explanation.
- What is an example of a prediction?If you add gas, the motorcycle will start.
- What is an example of a hypothesis?The motorcycle stopped working because it ran out of gas.
- What is an example of a theory?All motorcycles stop working when they run out of gas.
- What is the second step of the scientific method?Ask a question.
- What is the third step of the scientific method?Formulate a hypothesis and make a prediction.
- What is the fourth step of the scientific method?Design and conduct an experiment.
- What is the fifth step of the scientific method?Collect and interpret data.
- What is the sixth step of the scientific method?Draw conclusions.
- What is the difference between a theory and a hypothesis?A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence.
- What does the cell theory state?All living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.
- What does the homeostasis theory state?All living organisms maintain relatively consistent internal environments.
- What does the theory of evolution state?All living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.
- What is the importance of the scientific method in textbooks?It ensures the information is reliable and has been tested.
- What is the role of an experiment in the scientific method?To test the hypothesis and gather data.
- What is the significance of falsifiability in scientific theories?Theories can be proven incorrect but never proven true.