Scientific Method exam Flashcards

Scientific Method A systematic approach used by scientists to answer questions and test ideas.

What is the first step of the scientific method? Make an observation.

Hypothesis A proposed and testable explanation for an observation.

What does a prediction address? What will happen.

Theory A testable and broad hypothesis of many observations supported by a large body of evidence.

What is the difference between a hypothesis and a prediction? A hypothesis provides an explanation and is testable, while a prediction only forecasts an outcome.

Cell Theory All living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.

What is the purpose of peer review in the scientific method? To check the scientific method process for errors and validate the findings.

Homeostasis Theory All living organisms have the ability to maintain relatively consistent internal environments.

What happens if an experiment's data does not support the hypothesis? The hypothesis is rejected, and the process is repeated with a new hypothesis.

Theory of Evolution All living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.

What is the final step of the scientific method? Peer review and publish.

What is the role of data collection in the scientific method? To gather and interpret results from the experiment.

What does a hypothesis need to be? Testable and provide an explanation.

What is an example of a prediction? If you add gas, the motorcycle will start.

What is an example of a hypothesis? The motorcycle stopped working because it ran out of gas.

What is an example of a theory? All motorcycles stop working when they run out of gas.

What is the second step of the scientific method? Ask a question.

What is the third step of the scientific method? Formulate a hypothesis and make a prediction.

What is the fourth step of the scientific method? Design and conduct an experiment.

What is the fifth step of the scientific method? Collect and interpret data.

What is the sixth step of the scientific method? Draw conclusions.

What is the difference between a theory and a hypothesis? A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence.

What does the cell theory state? All living organisms are made up of cells, and all cells come from pre-existing cells.

What does the homeostasis theory state? All living organisms maintain relatively consistent internal environments.

What does the theory of evolution state? All living organisms evolved from a single common ancestor.

What is the importance of the scientific method in textbooks? It ensures the information is reliable and has been tested.

What is the role of an experiment in the scientific method? To test the hypothesis and gather data.