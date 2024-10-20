Scientific Method quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (8)
Define a prediction in the context of the scientific method.
A prediction is an expected outcome of an event that can be correct or incorrect, answering the question 'what will happen'.
How does a hypothesis differ from a prediction?
A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation, answering both 'what will happen' and 'why it will happen'.
What is a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence and many observations.
Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct?
No, hypotheses and theories can never be proven correct; they can only be accepted or falsified.
What is an independent variable in an experiment?
An independent variable is a variable that is controlled or modified by the researcher.
What is a dependent variable in an experiment?
A dependent variable is the variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.
In an experiment testing the effect of water on plant growth, what is the independent variable?
The independent variable is the amount of water given to the plants.
In the same experiment, what is the dependent variable?
The dependent variable is the growth of the plants.