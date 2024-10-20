Skip to main content
Scientific Method quiz Flashcards

Scientific Method quiz
  • Define a prediction in the context of the scientific method.

    A prediction is an expected outcome of an event that can be correct or incorrect, answering the question 'what will happen'.

  • How does a hypothesis differ from a prediction?

    A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation, answering both 'what will happen' and 'why it will happen'.

  • What is a scientific theory?

    A scientific theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence and many observations.

  • Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct?

    No, hypotheses and theories can never be proven correct; they can only be accepted or falsified.

  • What is an independent variable in an experiment?

    An independent variable is a variable that is controlled or modified by the researcher.

  • What is a dependent variable in an experiment?

    A dependent variable is the variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.

  • In an experiment testing the effect of water on plant growth, what is the independent variable?

    The independent variable is the amount of water given to the plants.

  • In the same experiment, what is the dependent variable?

    The dependent variable is the growth of the plants.