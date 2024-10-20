Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Seed Plants definitions Flashcards

Back
Seed Plants definitions
How well do you know this?
1/11

  • Gymnosperms

    Seed-producing plants with exposed seeds, typically in cones, not enclosed by an ovary. They include conifers like pine trees, which have needle-like leaves adapted to prevent water loss.

  • Ovary

    The structure in flowering plants that houses ovules, which develop into seeds after fertilization, and matures into fruit.

  • Sporangia

    Structures in plants where spores are produced, often found in cones or other specialized organs, facilitating the reproductive cycle by generating male or female gametophytes.

  • Conifers

    Gymnosperms with needle-like leaves and cones (strobili) for reproduction, adapted to prevent water loss in dry or cold environments.

  • Strobili

    Cones in gymnosperms, composed of modified leaves called sporophylls, which house sporangia for reproduction.

  • Sporophyll

    A modified leaf that bears sporangia, often forming part of a cone in gymnosperms, facilitating the production and dispersal of spores.

  • Megasporangium

    A structure within the ovule where meiosis occurs to produce haploid megaspores, one of which develops into a female gametophyte containing eggs.

  • Angiosperms

    Flowering plants that produce seeds enclosed within a fruit, characterized by diverse forms and reproductive structures like flowers, monocots (1 cotyledon), and eudicots (2 cotyledons).

  • Cotyledon

    The first leaf or pair of leaves produced by the embryo of a seed plant, crucial for nutrient absorption during early growth.

  • Sepal

    Green, leaf-like structures that encase and protect a flower bud before it opens, and later support the petals when in bloom.

  • Carpal

    A structure in the wrist composed of eight small bones arranged in two rows, facilitating wrist movement and flexibility.