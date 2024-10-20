Seeds definitions Flashcards
Fertilization
The process where a sperm cell from pollen unites with an ovule in a flower, leading to the formation of a zygote that will develop into a seed and eventually a new plant.
Embryogenesis
The process by which a fertilized egg (zygote) develops into a multicellular plant embryo within a seed, involving cell division, differentiation, and formation of primary meristems.
Zygote
The initial cell formed after the fertilization of an ovule by sperm, which divides to form the plant embryo and supporting structures.
Basal Cell
A cell derived from the zygote that forms the suspensor, a structure supporting the developing plant embryo.
Cotyledons
Embryonic leaves in seeds that provide initial nutrients to the developing plant; their number distinguishes monocots (1) from dicots (2).
Monocots
Plants with a single embryonic leaf (cotyledon), parallel leaf veins, scattered vascular bundles, fibrous roots, and floral parts typically in multiples of three.
Eudicots
Plants with two cotyledons in their seeds, characterized by net-like leaf venation, flower parts in multiples of four or five, and vascular bundles arranged in a ring.
Hypocotyl
The embryonic stem segment between the radicle and cotyledons, crucial for seedling emergence and initial growth.
Radical
Embryonic root of a plant that emerges during germination, anchoring the seedling and absorbing water and nutrients for growth.
Endosperm
Nutrient-rich tissue in seeds that provides essential nourishment to the developing plant embryo during germination.