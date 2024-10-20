Seeds quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is germination and what process initiates it? Germination is the process by which a plant forms from a seed, initiated by imbibition, the absorption of water by the seed.

What is the role of the seed coat in seed germination? The seed coat, formed from the integument, is a protective outer layer that sometimes needs to be physically penetrated for germination to occur.

How do monocots and eudicots differ in their germination process? Eudicots have a curved hypocotyl that pushes cotyledons out of the soil, while monocots push their shoots straight up.

What are the protective structures in monocots during germination? In monocots, the coleorhiza protects the radicle, and the coleoptile protects the emerging shoot.

What is seed dispersal and what are some methods by which it occurs? Seed dispersal is the transport of seeds away from the parent plant, and it can occur via wind, water, or animals.

What is the purpose of dormancy in seeds? Dormancy allows seeds to wait until conditions are favorable for germination.

How do fruits aid in seed dispersal? Fruits, which are seed-bearing structures formed from the ovary, attract animals to eat them and disperse the seeds.

What is the pericarp in fruits? The pericarp is the part of the fruit that we eat, which ripens from the ovary and surrounds the seeds.

What is the difference between simple fruits and aggregate fruits? Simple fruits develop from a single flower with a single carpel, while aggregate fruits develop from a single flower with multiple carpels.

What are multiple fruits and give an example? Multiple fruits develop from multiple clustered flowers, with an example being the pineapple.

What are accessory fruits and give an example? Accessory fruits develop from ovary tissues and other tissues outside the carpel, with an example being the strawberry.

What is the role of hormones in plant cell signaling? Hormones are signaling molecules that affect gene expression, cell division, and growth, binding to specific receptors to mediate responses.

What is signal amplification in the context of hormone signaling? Signal amplification occurs when a few signaling molecules have a large effect, influencing many molecules downstream.

What are phosphorylation cascades in signal transduction? Phosphorylation cascades involve a series of proteins activating and deactivating each other through the transfer of phosphate groups.

What are second messengers in cell signaling? Second messengers are intracellular signaling molecules that carry signals within the cell, activating various signaling pathways.

What process initiates the development of a seed? Fertilization initiates the development of a seed.

What are the two daughter cells formed from the zygote called? The two daughter cells are called the apical cell and the basal cell.

What does the apical cell eventually form? The apical cell forms a mass of cells that will become the plant.

What structure does the basal cell form? The basal cell forms a structure called the suspensor.

What are cotyledons, and how do they differentiate plants? Cotyledons are embryonic leaves; monocots have one cotyledon, and eudicots have two.

What is the hypocotyl in an embryonic plant? The hypocotyl is the embryonic stem of the plant.

What is the role of the seed coat? The seed coat is a protective outer layer that forms from the integument.

What is imbibition in the context of seed germination? Imbibition is the process by which a seed absorbs water to initiate germination.

What are the protective structures in monocots called? The protective structures in monocots are called the coleorhiza and coleoptile.

What is seed dispersal? Seed dispersal is the transport of seeds away from the parent plant.

What is a fruit in botanical terms? A fruit is a seed-bearing structure that forms from the ovary after flowering.

What are simple fruits, and give an example? Simple fruits develop from a single flower with a single carpel, such as cherries.

What are aggregate fruits, and give an example? Aggregate fruits develop from a single flower with multiple carpels, such as raspberries.

What are multiple fruits, and give an example? Multiple fruits develop from multiple clustered flowers, such as pineapples.