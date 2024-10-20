Sensory System quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of sensory receptors in the sensory system? Sensory receptors detect specific stimuli and transduce them into graded or action potentials.

How do mechanoreceptors in the skin respond to different levels of pressure? Light pressure slightly deforms the nerve and opens ion channels, while heavy pressure causes greater deformation and more ion channels to open, leading to greater depolarization.

What is sensory adaptation? Sensory adaptation is the change in sensory response to a constant stimulus over time.

What is the function of the cochlea in the inner ear? The cochlea detects sound through hair cells that respond to vibrations in the basilar membrane.

What are the three types of cones in the human eye and what do they detect? The three types of cones are blue, green, and red cones, and they detect different wavelengths of light for color vision.

What is the role of the vestibular system in the inner ear? The vestibular system, made up of semicircular canals, detects rotational motion and helps maintain balance.

How do photoreceptors in the retina transduce light signals? Rods and cones in the retina transduce light signals into electrical signals that are processed by the brain.

What is the difference between rods and cones in the human eye? Rods detect low levels of light and are used for night vision, while cones detect color and function best in bright light.

What is the function of the tympanic membrane in the ear? The tympanic membrane, or eardrum, separates the outer ear from the middle ear and transmits sound vibrations to the ossicles.

What is the role of the statocyst in marine invertebrates? The statocyst helps marine invertebrates sense gravity through hair cells that detect the position of statoliths.

How do chemoreceptors contribute to the sense of taste? Chemoreceptors in taste buds respond to tastants, which are molecules that stimulate taste receptors for different flavors.

What is the function of the round window in the cochlea? The round window dampens waves in the cochlea to prevent reverberation and echoing.

What is the significance of the fovea in the retina? The fovea is a pit in the retina packed with cones, providing the clearest image by focusing light on this central point.

How do hair cells in the lateral line system of fish detect water movement? Hair cells in the lateral line system detect water movement through canals that allow water to stimulate the hair cells.