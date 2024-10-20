Sex-Linked Inheritance definitions Flashcards
Sex-Linked Inheritance definitions
- X Linked Recessive PedigreesPedigrees showing X-linked recessive disorders depict more affected males than females. Females are affected only if the father is affected and the mother is a carrier or affected. All sons of affected females are affected.
- Red Green Color BlindnessA genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between red and green hues, caused by a recessive allele on the X chromosome, affecting males more frequently than females.
- X ChromosomeA sex chromosome present in both males (one) and females (two), carrying numerous genes, including those for X-linked recessive disorders, which often affect males more due to their single copy.
- Recessive AlleleAn allele that is only expressed phenotypically when an individual has two copies of it, or in males with one X chromosome, as it is masked by a dominant allele in heterozygous conditions.
- CarrierAn individual who carries one copy of a recessive allele for a genetic trait or disorder but does not exhibit the trait or disorder themselves.
- HeterozygousHaving two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype.
- HemophiliaA genetic disorder causing abnormal blood clotting, inherited as an X-linked recessive trait, predominantly affecting males due to their single X chromosome.
- Abnormal Blood ClottingA condition where blood does not clot properly, leading to excessive bleeding, often due to a genetic disorder affecting clotting factors.
- Punnett SquareA grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a particular cross or breeding experiment, showing how alleles from each parent combine and the probability of inheriting specific traits.
- Sex ChromosomesChromosomes that determine an organism's sex, with females typically having two X chromosomes and males having one X and one Y chromosome. They also carry genes affecting other traits.
- X Linked GenesGenes located on the X chromosome, often resulting in traits or disorders that are more frequently expressed in males due to their single X chromosome.
- Y Linked GenesGenes located on the Y chromosome, passed from father to son, determining male-specific traits and contributing to male development.
- Homozygous RecessiveHaving two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.
- MeiosisA type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.
- GametesHaploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
- FertilizationThe union of a sperm and an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, which marks the beginning of a new organism's development.
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can influence phenotype.
- PhenotypeObservable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
- Dominant AlleleAn allele that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present in a heterozygous genotype, masking the effect of a recessive allele.
- Recessive Color Blind AlleleAn X-linked recessive allele causing red-green color blindness, expressed in males with one copy and females with two copies, leading to difficulty distinguishing red and green hues.
- HeterozygoteAn organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, often resulting in a dominant and recessive allele combination.
- Normal VisionThe ability to perceive colors normally, without any color vision deficiencies, typically represented by the presence of at least one dominant allele on the X chromosome.
- Color Blindness.A genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between certain colors, primarily red and green, due to an X-linked recessive allele.
- X Linked Recessive DisorderA genetic condition where males are more frequently affected due to the presence of a recessive allele on the X chromosome; females must have two copies of the allele to express the disorder.
