Sex-Linked Inheritance definitions Flashcards

Sex-Linked Inheritance definitions
  • X Linked Recessive Pedigrees
    Pedigrees showing X-linked recessive disorders depict more affected males than females. Females are affected only if the father is affected and the mother is a carrier or affected. All sons of affected females are affected.
  • Red Green Color Blindness
    A genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between red and green hues, caused by a recessive allele on the X chromosome, affecting males more frequently than females.
  • X Chromosome
    A sex chromosome present in both males (one) and females (two), carrying numerous genes, including those for X-linked recessive disorders, which often affect males more due to their single copy.
  • Recessive Allele
    An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when an individual has two copies of it, or in males with one X chromosome, as it is masked by a dominant allele in heterozygous conditions.
  • Carrier
    An individual who carries one copy of a recessive allele for a genetic trait or disorder but does not exhibit the trait or disorder themselves.
  • Heterozygous
    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype.
  • Hemophilia
    A genetic disorder causing abnormal blood clotting, inherited as an X-linked recessive trait, predominantly affecting males due to their single X chromosome.
  • Abnormal Blood Clotting
    A condition where blood does not clot properly, leading to excessive bleeding, often due to a genetic disorder affecting clotting factors.
  • Punnett Square
    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a particular cross or breeding experiment, showing how alleles from each parent combine and the probability of inheriting specific traits.
  • Sex Chromosomes
    Chromosomes that determine an organism's sex, with females typically having two X chromosomes and males having one X and one Y chromosome. They also carry genes affecting other traits.
  • X Linked Genes
    Genes located on the X chromosome, often resulting in traits or disorders that are more frequently expressed in males due to their single X chromosome.
  • Y Linked Genes
    Genes located on the Y chromosome, passed from father to son, determining male-specific traits and contributing to male development.
  • Homozygous Recessive
    Having two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.
  • Meiosis
    A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.
  • Gametes
    Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
  • Fertilization
    The union of a sperm and an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, which marks the beginning of a new organism's development.
  • Genotype
    The genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can influence phenotype.
  • Phenotype
    Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
  • Dominant Allele
    An allele that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present in a heterozygous genotype, masking the effect of a recessive allele.
  • Recessive Color Blind Allele
    An X-linked recessive allele causing red-green color blindness, expressed in males with one copy and females with two copies, leading to difficulty distinguishing red and green hues.
  • Heterozygote
    An organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, often resulting in a dominant and recessive allele combination.
  • Normal Vision
    The ability to perceive colors normally, without any color vision deficiencies, typically represented by the presence of at least one dominant allele on the X chromosome.
  • Color Blindness.
    A genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between certain colors, primarily red and green, due to an X-linked recessive allele.
  • X Linked Recessive Disorder
    A genetic condition where males are more frequently affected due to the presence of a recessive allele on the X chromosome; females must have two copies of the allele to express the disorder.
