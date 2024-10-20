Sex-Linked Inheritance definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

X Linked Recessive Pedigrees Pedigrees showing X-linked recessive disorders depict more affected males than females. Females are affected only if the father is affected and the mother is a carrier or affected. All sons of affected females are affected.

Red Green Color Blindness A genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between red and green hues, caused by a recessive allele on the X chromosome, affecting males more frequently than females.

X Chromosome A sex chromosome present in both males (one) and females (two), carrying numerous genes, including those for X-linked recessive disorders, which often affect males more due to their single copy.

Recessive Allele An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when an individual has two copies of it, or in males with one X chromosome, as it is masked by a dominant allele in heterozygous conditions.

Carrier An individual who carries one copy of a recessive allele for a genetic trait or disorder but does not exhibit the trait or disorder themselves.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype.

Hemophilia A genetic disorder causing abnormal blood clotting, inherited as an X-linked recessive trait, predominantly affecting males due to their single X chromosome.

Abnormal Blood Clotting A condition where blood does not clot properly, leading to excessive bleeding, often due to a genetic disorder affecting clotting factors.

Punnett Square A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a particular cross or breeding experiment, showing how alleles from each parent combine and the probability of inheriting specific traits.

Sex Chromosomes Chromosomes that determine an organism's sex, with females typically having two X chromosomes and males having one X and one Y chromosome. They also carry genes affecting other traits.

X Linked Genes Genes located on the X chromosome, often resulting in traits or disorders that are more frequently expressed in males due to their single X chromosome.

Y Linked Genes Genes located on the Y chromosome, passed from father to son, determining male-specific traits and contributing to male development.

Homozygous Recessive Having two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.

Meiosis A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.

Gametes Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

Fertilization The union of a sperm and an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, which marks the beginning of a new organism's development.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can influence phenotype.

Phenotype Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

Dominant Allele An allele that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present in a heterozygous genotype, masking the effect of a recessive allele.

Recessive Color Blind Allele An X-linked recessive allele causing red-green color blindness, expressed in males with one copy and females with two copies, leading to difficulty distinguishing red and green hues.

Heterozygote An organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, often resulting in a dominant and recessive allele combination.

Normal Vision The ability to perceive colors normally, without any color vision deficiencies, typically represented by the presence of at least one dominant allele on the X chromosome.

Color Blindness. A genetic condition where individuals have difficulty distinguishing between certain colors, primarily red and green, due to an X-linked recessive allele.

X Linked Recessive Disorder A genetic condition where males are more frequently affected due to the presence of a recessive allele on the X chromosome; females must have two copies of the allele to express the disorder.

