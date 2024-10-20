Sex-Linked Inheritance quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference in the number of X-linked alleles between males and females? Females have two alleles for each X-linked gene, while males have only one allele for each X-linked gene.

Why can't males be homozygous or heterozygous for X-linked genes? Males cannot be homozygous or heterozygous for X-linked genes because they only have one X chromosome.

What is the significance of the fruit fly eye color experiment in understanding X-linked inheritance? The fruit fly eye color experiment revealed the X-linked inheritance pattern by showing different inheritance ratios for males and females.

How does X inactivation contribute to gene expression in females? X inactivation in females turns off one of the X chromosomes, ensuring that they do not have double the expression of X-linked genes compared to males.

What is a Barr body? A Barr body is the highly condensed, inactive X chromosome found in female cells.

How does X inactivation lead to the color patches in calico cats? X inactivation causes different X chromosomes to be active in different cells, leading to the expression of different fur color alleles in calico cats.

What is the role of the coefficient of relatedness in Hamilton's rule? The coefficient of relatedness measures the average number of genes shared between individuals and is used to determine the likelihood of altruistic behavior.

What is inclusive fitness according to Hamilton's rule? Inclusive fitness includes an organism's own reproductive success and the additional success of its relatives due to altruistic behavior.

What is reciprocal altruism? Reciprocal altruism is when an organism temporarily reduces its fitness to benefit another, with the expectation that the favor will be returned in the future.

Why are males more likely to be affected by X-linked disorders? Males are more likely to be affected by X-linked disorders because they have only one X chromosome, so any recessive allele on it will be expressed.

What is the universal solvent in biological systems? Water is the universal solvent in biological systems because it can dissolve many different types of solutes.

What is the difference between a solute and a solvent? A solute is the substance that gets dissolved, while a solvent is the substance that does the dissolving.

What is an aqueous solution? An aqueous solution is a solution where water serves as the solvent.

What is a hydration shell? A hydration shell is a layer of water molecules that surrounds each solute molecule in a solution.