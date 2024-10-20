Signal Amplification definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Signal Amplification definitions

Signal Amplification definitions
  • Phosphatases

    Enzymes that remove phosphate groups from proteins, thereby regulating their function in signal transduction pathways and cellular responses.

  • Signal Transduction Pathways

    A series of molecular events where a signal from a cell's exterior is converted into a functional response inside the cell, often involving phosphorylation and dephosphorylation of proteins.

  • Phosphorylation

    The addition of a phosphate group to a protein or other organic molecule, often regulating activity and function in signal transduction pathways.

  • Cellular Response

    The process by which a cell interprets and responds to external signals, often involving changes in protein activity through phosphorylation or dephosphorylation, leading to a specific cellular action.

  • Protein Kinases

    Enzymes that catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups from ATP to specific proteins, modulating their activity and playing a crucial role in signal transduction pathways.

  • Phosphorylation Cascades

    A series of protein phosphorylation events that amplify and regulate cellular signals, allowing precise control over cellular responses.

  • Cell Surface Receptor Proteins

    Proteins present on the cell membrane that bind external molecules, triggering internal signal transduction pathways and cellular responses.

  • Activation

    The process of initiating a protein's function, often through the addition of a phosphate group by kinases, altering its activity in signal transduction pathways.

  • Deactivation

    The process by which phosphatases remove phosphate groups from proteins, thereby regulating and often reducing their activity in signal transduction pathways.

  • Transduction Pathway

    A series of molecular events where a signal from a cell surface receptor is relayed and amplified through phosphorylation, leading to a specific cellular response.

  • Signal Molecule

    A molecule that binds to a receptor to initiate a signal transduction pathway, leading to a cellular response, often amplified through phosphorylation cascades.