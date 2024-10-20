Signal Amplification definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
Phosphatases
Enzymes that remove phosphate groups from proteins, thereby regulating their function in signal transduction pathways and cellular responses.
Signal Transduction Pathways
A series of molecular events where a signal from a cell's exterior is converted into a functional response inside the cell, often involving phosphorylation and dephosphorylation of proteins.
Phosphorylation
The addition of a phosphate group to a protein or other organic molecule, often regulating activity and function in signal transduction pathways.
Cellular Response
The process by which a cell interprets and responds to external signals, often involving changes in protein activity through phosphorylation or dephosphorylation, leading to a specific cellular action.
Protein Kinases
Enzymes that catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups from ATP to specific proteins, modulating their activity and playing a crucial role in signal transduction pathways.
Phosphorylation Cascades
A series of protein phosphorylation events that amplify and regulate cellular signals, allowing precise control over cellular responses.
Cell Surface Receptor Proteins
Proteins present on the cell membrane that bind external molecules, triggering internal signal transduction pathways and cellular responses.
Activation
The process of initiating a protein's function, often through the addition of a phosphate group by kinases, altering its activity in signal transduction pathways.
Deactivation
The process by which phosphatases remove phosphate groups from proteins, thereby regulating and often reducing their activity in signal transduction pathways.
Transduction Pathway
A series of molecular events where a signal from a cell surface receptor is relayed and amplified through phosphorylation, leading to a specific cellular response.
Signal Molecule
A molecule that binds to a receptor to initiate a signal transduction pathway, leading to a cellular response, often amplified through phosphorylation cascades.