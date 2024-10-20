Skip to main content
Signal Amplification exam Flashcards

Signal Amplification exam
  • Signal Amplification
    Occurs when a signaling molecule binds to its receptor, leading to a larger cellular response through the activation of multiple molecules.
  • What is the role of protein kinases in signal amplification?
    Protein kinases add phosphate groups to proteins, which can activate or deactivate them, playing a crucial role in signal amplification.
  • Phosphorylation
    The process of adding a phosphate group to a protein, altering its activity.
  • What happens when a signaling molecule binds to its receptor?
    It can cause a conformational change in the receptor, leading to signal amplification or a smaller cellular response.
  • Protein Phosphatases
    Enzymes that remove phosphate groups from proteins, often deactivating them.
  • What is a phosphorylation cascade?
    A series of protein kinases that amplify a signal by successive phosphorylation events of different kinases.
  • Conformational Change
    A structural change in a receptor that occurs when a signaling molecule binds to it.
  • How do protein kinases and protein phosphatases differ?
    Protein kinases add phosphate groups to proteins, while protein phosphatases remove them.
  • Cellular Response
    The outcome or effect within a cell following signal amplification.
  • What is the source of the phosphate group in phosphorylation?
    ATP, which gets hydrolyzed into ADP.
  • Dephosphorylated Protein
    A protein that does not have a phosphate group attached.
  • What is the effect of phosphorylation on a protein?
    It alters the protein's activity, either activating or deactivating it.
  • Phosphorylated Protein
    A protein that has a phosphate group attached, often leading to altered activity.
  • What is the role of ATP in phosphorylation?
    ATP provides the phosphate group that is added to proteins during phosphorylation.
  • Signal Molecule
    A molecule that binds to a receptor to initiate signal amplification.
  • What happens in a phosphorylation signaling cascade?
    A kinase enzyme becomes phosphorylated and activates other kinases in a series of successive phosphorylation events.
  • Extracellular Fluid
    The fluid outside of a cell where signaling molecules are often found.
  • What is the function of protein phosphatases in signal amplification?
    They remove phosphate groups from proteins, often deactivating them and dampening the cellular response.
  • Cytoplasm
    The inside of the cell where signal amplification processes occur.
  • What is the result of signal amplification?
    A larger cellular response due to the activation of many molecules.
  • Receptor
    A protein embedded in the cell membrane that binds to signaling molecules.
  • How does signal amplification maximize cellular response?
    By activating many molecules, leading to a larger and more effective cellular response.
  • Phosphorylation Events
    Successive actions where kinases add phosphate groups to proteins, amplifying the signal.
  • What is the importance of understanding signal amplification?
    It is crucial for grasping cellular communication and response dynamics in biological systems.
  • Kinase Enzyme
    An enzyme that adds phosphate groups to proteins, playing a key role in phosphorylation cascades.
  • What does a conformational change in a receptor lead to?
    It can lead to either signal amplification or a smaller cellular response.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group added to proteins by kinases, altering their activity.
  • What is the role of phosphorylation in signal amplification?
    Phosphorylation alters protein activity, which can activate other proteins and amplify the signal.