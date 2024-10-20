Simple and Facilitated Diffusion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diffusion The passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration, requiring no energy.

Facilitated Diffusion Passive transport process where molecules move down their concentration gradient via specific transmembrane proteins, without energy expenditure, typically for polar or charged substances.

Passive Process Movement of molecules across a cell membrane without energy input, following the concentration gradient, either directly or via a transport protein.

Concentration Gradient The gradual difference in the concentration of solutes in a solution between two regions, leading to the movement of particles from high to low concentration.

Protein Transporter A membrane protein that facilitates the passive transport of polar or charged molecules across the cell membrane without using energy.

Cell Membrane A selective barrier composed of a lipid bilayer with embedded proteins, regulating the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis, and facilitating communication between cells.

Protein Channel A membrane-spanning protein that facilitates the passive transport of specific molecules or ions across the cell membrane, following their concentration gradient without using energy.

Lipid Bilayer A double-layered structure forming the core of cell membranes, composed of hydrophobic tails and hydrophilic heads, regulating molecule passage based on polarity and size.

Nonpolar Molecules that lack a charge and do not have regions with partial positive or negative charges, allowing them to pass through the cell membrane via simple diffusion.

Hydrophobic Repels water and other polar substances, typically nonpolar molecules that do not mix with water.

Polar Molecules with uneven distribution of electrical charge, making them hydrophilic and unable to pass through the cell membrane without a transport protein.

Charged Ions Ions with a net electric charge, either positive or negative, that cannot pass through the cell membrane via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion using transport proteins.

Hydrophilic Attracted to water, these molecules or substances interact well with water and other polar solvents, often requiring transport proteins to cross cell membranes.

Calcium Ions Positively charged particles essential for various cellular processes, including muscle contraction, neurotransmitter release, and signal transduction, requiring facilitated diffusion to cross cell membranes.