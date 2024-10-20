Soil and Nutrients definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Soil
A dynamic mixture of inorganic minerals, organic matter, gases, liquids, and living organisms, essential for plant growth and nutrient absorption.
Macronutrients
Nutrients required in large amounts by plants for growth and development, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, essential for forming nucleic acids, proteins, and phospholipids.
Micronutrients
Essential nutrients required in trace amounts for plant growth and development, crucial for various physiological functions but potentially toxic in high concentrations.
Humus
Decaying organic matter in soil, rich in nutrients, enhancing soil fertility and structure, often derived from dead cells and feces.
Loam
A fertile soil type with balanced proportions of sand, silt, and clay, enriched with organic matter (humus), providing optimal conditions for plant growth.
Topsoil
The outermost soil layer, rich in humus and microorganisms, crucial for plant growth due to its high nutrient content and ability to retain water and gases.
Cation Exchange
The process where plant roots release protons to displace nutrient cations from soil particles, making them available for absorption.
Leaching
The process by which water movement through soil removes dissolved nutrients, reducing soil fertility and potentially impacting plant growth.
Anions
Negatively charged ions in soil, easily dissolved in water, making them readily available for plant absorption but also prone to leaching.
Cations
Positively charged ions that interact with negatively charged soil particles, making them harder for plants to extract.