Soil and Nutrients definitions Flashcards

Soil and Nutrients definitions

Soil and Nutrients definitions
  • Soil

    A dynamic mixture of inorganic minerals, organic matter, gases, liquids, and living organisms, essential for plant growth and nutrient absorption.

  • Macronutrients

    Nutrients required in large amounts by plants for growth and development, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, essential for forming nucleic acids, proteins, and phospholipids.

  • Micronutrients

    Essential nutrients required in trace amounts for plant growth and development, crucial for various physiological functions but potentially toxic in high concentrations.

  • Humus

    Decaying organic matter in soil, rich in nutrients, enhancing soil fertility and structure, often derived from dead cells and feces.

  • Loam

    A fertile soil type with balanced proportions of sand, silt, and clay, enriched with organic matter (humus), providing optimal conditions for plant growth.

  • Topsoil

    The outermost soil layer, rich in humus and microorganisms, crucial for plant growth due to its high nutrient content and ability to retain water and gases.

  • Cation Exchange

    The process where plant roots release protons to displace nutrient cations from soil particles, making them available for absorption.

  • Leaching

    The process by which water movement through soil removes dissolved nutrients, reducing soil fertility and potentially impacting plant growth.

  • Anions

    Negatively charged ions in soil, easily dissolved in water, making them readily available for plant absorption but also prone to leaching.

  • Cations

    Positively charged ions that interact with negatively charged soil particles, making them harder for plants to extract.