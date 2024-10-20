Skip to main content
Southern Blotting definitions Flashcards

Southern Blotting definitions
  • Hybridization

    The process of combining two complementary single-stranded DNA molecules to form a double-stranded molecule, often used to detect specific DNA sequences.

  • Gene

    A segment of DNA that encodes functional products, typically proteins, and determines hereditary traits.

  • Probe

    A single-stranded DNA molecule used in hybridization reactions to detect specific genes in DNA fragments often labeled for visualization in techniques like Southern blotting.

  • Southern Blot

    A technique that uses a labeled DNA probe to detect specific DNA sequences in a sample after gel electrophoresis and transfer to a membrane.

  • Gel Electrophoresis

    A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix.

  • Geneticist

    A scientist who studies genes, genetic variation, and heredity in organisms, often using techniques like Southern blotting to detect specific DNA sequences.

  • Filter Paper

    A medium used to transfer DNA samples for hybridization reactions, allowing detection of specific genes via labeled probes.

  • Radioactively Labeled

    Marked with radioactive isotopes to detect specific DNA sequences in hybridization reactions.

  • Gene Of Interest

    A specific DNA sequence targeted by a probe in hybridization reactions to determine its presence in a DNA sample.