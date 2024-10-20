Southern Blotting definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Hybridization
The process of combining two complementary single-stranded DNA molecules to form a double-stranded molecule, often used to detect specific DNA sequences.
Gene
A segment of DNA that encodes functional products, typically proteins, and determines hereditary traits.
Probe
A single-stranded DNA molecule used in hybridization reactions to detect specific genes in DNA fragments often labeled for visualization in techniques like Southern blotting.
Southern Blot
A technique that uses a labeled DNA probe to detect specific DNA sequences in a sample after gel electrophoresis and transfer to a membrane.
Gel Electrophoresis
A technique that separates DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix.
Geneticist
A scientist who studies genes, genetic variation, and heredity in organisms, often using techniques like Southern blotting to detect specific DNA sequences.
Filter Paper
A medium used to transfer DNA samples for hybridization reactions, allowing detection of specific genes via labeled probes.
Radioactively Labeled
Marked with radioactive isotopes to detect specific DNA sequences in hybridization reactions.
Gene Of Interest
A specific DNA sequence targeted by a probe in hybridization reactions to determine its presence in a DNA sample.