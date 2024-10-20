Southern Blotting quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of Southern blotting? Southern blotting is used to rapidly detect a specific DNA sequence by using DNA probes.

Which blotting technique is used to detect RNA sequences? Northern blotting is used to detect RNA sequences.

What is the first step in the Southern blotting process? The first step is to fragment the unknown DNA samples and separate the DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.

How is DNA denatured to single-stranded DNA in Southern blotting? DNA is denatured to single-stranded DNA by incubating the gel with a denaturing buffer that increases the pH.

What role does the nitrocellulose filter paper play in Southern blotting? The nitrocellulose filter paper is used to blot the gel and transfer the denatured DNA from the gel to the filter paper.

What is the purpose of incubating the filter paper with radioactive probes in Southern blotting? The radioactive probes are complementary to the specific DNA sequence of interest and will bind to the corresponding DNA fragments on the filter paper.

How are the DNA bands visualized in the final step of Southern blotting? The DNA bands that are complementary to the radioactive probes are visualized as visible bands on the filter paper.

What is DNA fingerprinting used for? DNA fingerprinting is used to identify an individual by using genetic markers within a genome.

What are genetic markers in the context of DNA fingerprinting? Genetic markers are sequences of DNA with a known location that are easily identifiable in a genome and can vary between individuals.

What is a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)? A SNP is a genetic marker that differs by just one single nucleotide between different individuals.

How can single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) be used in DNA fingerprinting? SNPs can be used to identify individuals because they are unique to specific individuals, similar to a fingerprint.

What does a person's DNA fingerprint represent? A person's DNA fingerprint represents the combination of all the unique genetic markers in their genome.

What is the role of gel electrophoresis in Southern blotting? Gel electrophoresis is used to separate DNA fragments by size in the first step of Southern blotting.

What happens to the DNA in the gel after it is denatured in Southern blotting? The denatured single-stranded DNA is transferred from the gel to the nitrocellulose filter paper.