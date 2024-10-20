Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Speciation Time Scales exam Flashcards

Back
Speciation Time Scales exam
How well do you know this?
1/27
  • Speciation
    The process by which one population splits into two distinct species.
  • Microevolution
    Evolutionary changes within a species or small group of organisms, especially over a short period.
  • Macroevolution
    Major evolutionary changes that occur over long periods, often resulting in the formation of new species.
  • Gradual Evolution
    A model of evolution which suggests slow, constant changes over time, leading to numerous intermediate forms.
  • Punctuated Equilibrium
    A model of evolution which posits long periods of stasis interrupted by rapid changes, resulting in fewer intermediate forms.
  • What does gradual evolution predict about the fossil record?
    It predicts that the fossil record should contain many intermediate forms showing a smooth transition from one species to another.
  • What does punctuated equilibrium predict about the fossil record?
    It predicts that the fossil record will show fewer intermediate forms, with species appearing to jump from one form to another.
  • Stabilizing Selection
    A type of natural selection that favors the average individuals in a population and reduces variation.
  • Directional Selection
    A type of natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype over the mean or other extreme.
  • Intermediate Forms
    Fossils or organisms that show the transitional states between an ancestral form and that of its descendants.
  • What is the role of stabilizing selection in punctuated equilibrium?
    It maintains long periods of stasis with little to no evolutionary change.
  • What is the role of directional selection in punctuated equilibrium?
    It drives rapid evolutionary changes during short periods of time.
  • How does gradual evolution view the rate of evolutionary change?
    As slow and relatively constant over time.
  • How does punctuated equilibrium view the rate of evolutionary change?
    As occurring in rapid bursts, separated by long periods of stasis.
  • What is an example of gradual evolution in the fossil record?
    The smooth transition from terrestrial ancestors to modern whales.
  • What is an example of punctuated equilibrium in the fossil record?
    Species appearing to jump from one form to another with few intermediate forms.
  • How long are the periods of rapid change in punctuated equilibrium?
    Tens of thousands to a hundred thousand years.
  • Why are intermediate forms less common in the fossil record according to punctuated equilibrium?
    Because the rapid changes occur over relatively short periods, leaving fewer specimens to be preserved.
  • What connects microevolution and macroevolution?
    Speciation.
  • What does the term 'stasis' refer to in punctuated equilibrium?
    Long periods of little to no evolutionary change.
  • What is the significance of intermediate forms in gradual evolution?
    They provide evidence of slow, continuous evolutionary change.
  • What is the significance of rapid changes in punctuated equilibrium?
    They explain the sudden appearance of new species in the fossil record.
  • How does punctuated equilibrium explain the lack of intermediate forms?
    Intermediate forms existed but were not around long enough to be commonly preserved in the fossil record.
  • What is the main difference between gradual evolution and punctuated equilibrium?
    Gradual evolution involves slow, constant change, while punctuated equilibrium involves long periods of stasis interrupted by rapid change.
  • What is the impact of stabilizing selection on biodiversity?
    It reduces variation and maintains the status quo within a population.
  • What is the impact of directional selection on biodiversity?
    It increases variation by favoring one extreme phenotype, leading to rapid evolutionary change.
  • How do gradual evolution and punctuated equilibrium contribute to our understanding of speciation?
    They provide different models to explain how species adapt and evolve over time.