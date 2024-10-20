Skip to main content
Speciation Time Scales quiz #2 Flashcards

Speciation Time Scales quiz #2
  • Which best describes how long it usually takes for speciation to occur?
    Speciation can occur over millions of years through gradual evolution or over tens of thousands to a hundred thousand years through punctuated equilibrium.
  • What are the two primary models of speciation?
    The two primary models of speciation are gradual evolution and punctuated equilibrium.
  • How does gradual evolution manifest in the fossil record?
    Gradual evolution manifests as slow, constant changes over time, leading to numerous intermediate forms in the fossil record.
  • What does punctuated equilibrium suggest about species change?
    Punctuated equilibrium suggests long periods of stasis interrupted by rapid changes, resulting in fewer intermediate forms.
  • How does stabilizing selection relate to speciation models?
    Stabilizing selection is associated with long periods of little change in punctuated equilibrium.
  • What role does directional selection play in punctuated equilibrium?
    Directional selection introduces rapid changes during the short periods of speciation in punctuated equilibrium.
  • How does the fossil record support the model of punctuated equilibrium?
    The fossil record often shows jumps between species with fewer intermediate forms, supporting punctuated equilibrium.
  • What is the significance of intermediate forms in gradual evolution?
    Intermediate forms in gradual evolution indicate a smooth transition between ancestral and modern species.
  • How does the concept of deep time relate to speciation?
    Deep time allows for the examination of speciation as a macroevolutionary process over millions of years.
  • What is the challenge of finding fossils in punctuated equilibrium?
    The rapid changes in punctuated equilibrium occur over short periods, making it difficult to find many intermediate fossils.