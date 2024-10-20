Speciation Time Scales quiz #2 Flashcards
Speciation Time Scales quiz #2
Which best describes how long it usually takes for speciation to occur?
Speciation can occur over millions of years through gradual evolution or over tens of thousands to a hundred thousand years through punctuated equilibrium.What are the two primary models of speciation?
The two primary models of speciation are gradual evolution and punctuated equilibrium.How does gradual evolution manifest in the fossil record?
Gradual evolution manifests as slow, constant changes over time, leading to numerous intermediate forms in the fossil record.What does punctuated equilibrium suggest about species change?
Punctuated equilibrium suggests long periods of stasis interrupted by rapid changes, resulting in fewer intermediate forms.How does stabilizing selection relate to speciation models?
Stabilizing selection is associated with long periods of little change in punctuated equilibrium.What role does directional selection play in punctuated equilibrium?
Directional selection introduces rapid changes during the short periods of speciation in punctuated equilibrium.How does the fossil record support the model of punctuated equilibrium?
The fossil record often shows jumps between species with fewer intermediate forms, supporting punctuated equilibrium.What is the significance of intermediate forms in gradual evolution?
Intermediate forms in gradual evolution indicate a smooth transition between ancestral and modern species.How does the concept of deep time relate to speciation?
Deep time allows for the examination of speciation as a macroevolutionary process over millions of years.What is the challenge of finding fossils in punctuated equilibrium?
The rapid changes in punctuated equilibrium occur over short periods, making it difficult to find many intermediate fossils.