Species quiz Flashcards

What is the morphological species concept? The morphological species concept defines species based on morphological features, such as outward appearance and internal physiological similarities.

How does the ecological species concept define species? The ecological species concept defines species in terms of their niche, which is their specific role in their environment.

Why doesn't the biological species concept work well for asexual species? The biological species concept relies on sexual reproduction, which is not applicable to asexual species.

What is the phylogenetic species concept? The phylogenetic species concept defines species based on the smallest group of individuals sharing a common ancestor on the phylogenetic tree.

What is allopatric speciation? Allopatric speciation is speciation that begins with geographic isolation, leading to the divergence of species over a long period.

How does sympatric speciation differ from allopatric speciation? Sympatric speciation occurs in populations that live in the same geographic area, often due to disruptive selection or polyploidy.

What is polyploidy and how does it contribute to speciation? Polyploidy is the doubling of chromosome number due to meiotic or mitotic errors, which can lead to speciation, especially in plants.

What is reinforcement in the context of speciation? Reinforcement is natural selection for traits that isolate a population, reinforcing barriers between species.

What is a hybrid zone? A hybrid zone is a geographic region where interspecies breeding occurs and hybrids are common.

What are the three possible outcomes in a hybrid zone? The three possible outcomes are reinforcement, fusion, and stability.

What is continental drift? Continental drift is the movement of tectonic plates, resulting in the shifting of continents over time.

What was Pangaea? Pangaea was a supercontinent that existed on Earth, made up of all the Earth's land masses combined.

What are Laurasia and Gondwana? Laurasia and Gondwana were two giant land masses that formed after the breakup of Pangaea.

How does plate tectonics relate to the distribution of species? Plate tectonics causes continental drift, which can lead to geographic isolation and speciation.