Stages of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards

Stages of Photosynthesis definitions
  • Photosynthesis

    Process converting light energy, water, and CO₂ into glucose and O₂ through light reactions and the Calvin cycle in chloroplasts.

  • Light Reactions

    The initial stage of photosynthesis that converts light energy and water into chemical energy (ATP and NADPH) and releases oxygen, occurring in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.

  • Calvin Cycle

    A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that use CO₂ and chemical energy from light reactions to synthesize glucose.

  • Chloroplast

    Organelle where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy, water, and CO₂ into glucose and O₂ through light reactions in thylakoids and the Calvin cycle in the stroma.

  • Thylakoids

    Membrane-bound structures within chloroplasts where light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis occur, converting light energy into chemical energy.

  • Stroma

    The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle occurs, facilitating the synthesis of glucose from carbon dioxide and chemical energy produced in the light reactions.

  • Photons

    Packets of light energy that drive the light reactions in photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.