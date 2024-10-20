Stages of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (7)
Photosynthesis
Process converting light energy, water, and CO₂ into glucose and O₂ through light reactions and the Calvin cycle in chloroplasts.
Light Reactions
The initial stage of photosynthesis that converts light energy and water into chemical energy (ATP and NADPH) and releases oxygen, occurring in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
Calvin Cycle
A series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that use CO₂ and chemical energy from light reactions to synthesize glucose.
Chloroplast
Organelle where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy, water, and CO₂ into glucose and O₂ through light reactions in thylakoids and the Calvin cycle in the stroma.
Thylakoids
Membrane-bound structures within chloroplasts where light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis occur, converting light energy into chemical energy.
Stroma
The fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle occurs, facilitating the synthesis of glucose from carbon dioxide and chemical energy produced in the light reactions.
Photons
Packets of light energy that drive the light reactions in photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.