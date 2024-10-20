Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Steps of DNA Replication definitions Flashcards

Back
Steps of DNA Replication definitions
How well do you know this?
1/7

  • RNA Primers

    Short RNA sequences that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis during replication, later replaced by DNA nucleotides.

  • DNA Replication

    The process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, involving enzymes like DNA polymerase 1 to replace RNA primers with DNA, ensuring accurate genetic information is passed to daughter cells.

  • DNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to an existing primer during DNA replication and also replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.

  • DNA Polymerase 1

    An enzyme that removes RNA primers from the newly synthesized DNA strand and replaces them with DNA nucleotides during DNA replication.

  • DNA Polymerase 3

    The enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to an RNA primer during DNA replication.

  • DNA Helicase

    An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nucleotide pairs, allowing replication or transcription to occur.

  • Primase

    An enzyme that synthesizes short RNA sequences called primers, which serve as starting points for DNA synthesis during replication.