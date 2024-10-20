Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Steps of DNA Replication quiz Flashcards

Back
Steps of DNA Replication quiz
How well do you know this?
1/14

  • What is the error rate of DNA base pairing during replication?

    The error rate of DNA base pairing during replication is about 1 out of 100,000 base pairs.

  • What can unrepaired DNA replication errors potentially lead to?

    Unrepaired DNA replication errors can potentially lead to permanent mutations and diseases such as cancer.

  • What is the usual base pairing for adenine (A) in DNA?

    Adenine (A) usually base pairs with thymine (T) in DNA.

  • What is an example of a DNA base pairing error?

    An example of a DNA base pairing error is adenine (A) being paired with cytosine (C) instead of thymine (T).

  • Why is it important for cells to repair DNA replication errors?

    It is important for cells to repair DNA replication errors to prevent permanent mutations and potential diseases.

  • What analogy is used in the video to describe DNA errors?

    DNA errors are compared to typos in a resume, where a single mistake can change the meaning significantly.

  • What can a single base pairing error in DNA lead to?

    A single base pairing error in DNA can lead to a very different result, potentially causing mutations.

  • What is the significance of the error rate in DNA replication considering the amount of DNA in a cell?

    Considering the millions or billions of base pairs in a cell, the error rate of 1 out of 100,000 base pairs is relatively high.

  • What is the role of DNA repair mechanisms?

    DNA repair mechanisms are crucial for fixing errors that occur during DNA replication to maintain genetic integrity.

  • What can mutations resulting from DNA replication errors lead to?

    Mutations resulting from DNA replication errors can lead to diseases such as cancer.

  • How frequently does DNA replication occur in cells?

    DNA replication happens fairly frequently in cells.

  • What is the importance of the DNA repair process?

    The DNA repair process is important to correct errors and prevent mutations that could lead to diseases.

  • What is the usual base pairing for thymine (T) in DNA?

    Thymine (T) usually base pairs with adenine (A) in DNA.

  • What can a high error rate in DNA replication indicate?

    A high error rate in DNA replication indicates a greater likelihood of mutations and potential genetic diseases.