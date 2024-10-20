Skip to main content
Steps of Transcription definitions Flashcards

Steps of Transcription definitions
  • Transcription

    The process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, involving initiation, elongation, and termination stages.

  • Initiation

    The initial phase of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the DNA promoter region, unwinds the DNA strands, and begins RNA synthesis.

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that binds to DNA's promoter region, unwinds the DNA strands, and synthesizes RNA by adding RNA nucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.

  • Promoter

    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, often requiring transcription factors in eukaryotes.

  • Transcription Factor

    Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, facilitating the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region, essential for initiating transcription in eukaryotes.

  • Template Strand

    The DNA strand used by RNA polymerase as a guide to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule during transcription.

  • Terminator

    A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription, releasing the newly synthesized RNA strand.

  • Elongation

    The process where RNA polymerase synthesizes an RNA strand by adding RNA nucleotides complementary to the DNA template, extending the RNA molecule in the 5' to 3' direction.

  • Nucleotides

    Molecules that serve as the building blocks of nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), consisting of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.

  • mRNA

    A single-stranded RNA molecule transcribed from DNA that carries genetic information to ribosomes for protein synthesis.

  • Pre-mRNA

    The initial RNA transcript synthesized from a DNA template, containing both exons and introns, before undergoing splicing and other modifications to become mature mRNA.

  • Coding Sequence

    A segment of DNA that is transcribed into mRNA, which then codes for a specific protein during translation.

