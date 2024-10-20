Steps of Transcription definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Transcription
The process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, involving initiation, elongation, and termination stages.
Initiation
The initial phase of transcription where RNA polymerase binds to the DNA promoter region, unwinds the DNA strands, and begins RNA synthesis.
RNA Polymerase
An enzyme that binds to DNA's promoter region, unwinds the DNA strands, and synthesizes RNA by adding RNA nucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
Promoter
A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, often requiring transcription factors in eukaryotes.
Transcription Factor
Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, facilitating the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region, essential for initiating transcription in eukaryotes.
Template Strand
The DNA strand used by RNA polymerase as a guide to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule during transcription.
Terminator
A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription, releasing the newly synthesized RNA strand.
Elongation
The process where RNA polymerase synthesizes an RNA strand by adding RNA nucleotides complementary to the DNA template, extending the RNA molecule in the 5' to 3' direction.
Nucleotides
Molecules that serve as the building blocks of nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), consisting of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.
mRNA
A single-stranded RNA molecule transcribed from DNA that carries genetic information to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
Pre-mRNA
The initial RNA transcript synthesized from a DNA template, containing both exons and introns, before undergoing splicing and other modifications to become mature mRNA.
Coding Sequence
A segment of DNA that is transcribed into mRNA, which then codes for a specific protein during translation.
Terminator Sequence
A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription, releasing the newly synthesized RNA strand.