Steps of Translation definitions Flashcards

Steps of Translation definitions
  • Translation

    The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins by decoding mRNA into a polypeptide chain, involving initiation, elongation, and termination steps.

  • Initiation

    The initial phase of translation where the small ribosomal subunit binds to mRNA and tRNA, followed by the large subunit, and the start codon AUG initiates protein synthesis.

  • Elongation

    The process in translation where amino acids are sequentially added to a growing polypeptide chain, extending it from the N-terminus to the C-terminus.

  • Termination

    The final step of translation where a release factor binds to the stop codon, causing the ribosome to disassemble and release the newly synthesized polypeptide.

  • Ribosomal Subunit

    A component of the ribosome, either large or small, that assembles with mRNA and tRNA to facilitate protein synthesis during translation.

  • Ribosome

    A molecular machine that synthesizes proteins by translating messenger RNA sequences into polypeptide chains, using tRNA to match codons with corresponding amino acids.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression.

  • tRNA

    A molecule that carries specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching its anticodon with mRNA codons to ensure correct protein synthesis during translation.

  • Codon

    A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.

  • Start Codon

    The codon AUG on mRNA that signals the ribosome to begin translation, coding for the amino acid methionine.

  • Aug

    A codon in mRNA that signals the start of translation and specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).

  • Met

    The amino acid methionine, abbreviated as Met, is specified by the start codon AUG and initiates protein synthesis during translation.

  • Polypeptide Chain

    A sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of a protein, synthesized during translation from mRNA.

  • Initiation Factors

    Proteins that assist in the assembly of the ribosome on mRNA and the binding of the first tRNA during the initiation phase of translation.

  • Anticodon

    A sequence of three nucleotides in tRNA that pairs with a complementary codon in mRNA during protein synthesis.

  • Discharged tRNA

    A tRNA molecule that has transferred its amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain and exits the ribosome through the E site.

  • Release Factor

    A protein that binds to the stop codon in the ribosome's A site, triggering the release of the newly synthesized polypeptide, mRNA, and ribosomal subunits during translation termination.

  • Stop Codon

    A nucleotide triplet in mRNA that signals the end of protein synthesis by binding a release factor instead of a tRNA, causing the ribosome to disassemble and release the newly formed polypeptide.