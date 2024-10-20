Skip to main content
Steps of Translation quiz Flashcards

Steps of Translation quiz
  • What is the main structure involved in translation elongation?
    The ribosome is the main structure involved in translation elongation.
  • During elongation, in which direction does the ribosome read the mRNA?
    The ribosome reads the mRNA from the 5' end to the 3' end.
  • What is the role of tRNA anticodons during translation elongation?
    tRNA anticodons pair with mRNA codons to specify the correct amino acid.
  • Where do charged tRNAs enter the ribosome during elongation?
    Charged tRNAs enter the ribosome at the A site.
  • What type of bond forms between amino acids during translation elongation?
    A peptide bond, which is a covalent bond, forms between amino acids.
  • What happens to the discharged tRNA after it has transferred its amino acid?
    The discharged tRNA exits the ribosome through the E site.
  • What triggers the termination of translation?
    A stop codon reaching the ribosome's A site triggers the termination of translation.
  • What binds to the stop codon during translation termination?
    A release factor protein binds to the stop codon.
  • What happens to the polypeptide chain during translation termination?
    The polypeptide chain is cleaved and released from the tRNA.
  • What happens to the ribosomal subunits after translation termination?
    The small and large ribosomal subunits dissociate from each other.
  • What are post-translational modifications (PTMs)?
    PTMs are covalent alterations that control the protein's activity after translation.
  • Name four common types of post-translational modifications.
    Methylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, and phosphorylation.
  • What is the addition of a methyl group to a protein called?
    The addition of a methyl group to a protein is called methylation.
  • What is the process of adding a lipid to a protein known as?
    The process of adding a lipid to a protein is known as lipidation.
  • What does phosphorylation add to a protein?
    Phosphorylation adds a phosphate group to a protein.