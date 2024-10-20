Steps of Translation quiz Flashcards
Steps of Translation quiz
- What is the main structure involved in translation elongation?The ribosome is the main structure involved in translation elongation.
- During elongation, in which direction does the ribosome read the mRNA?The ribosome reads the mRNA from the 5' end to the 3' end.
- What is the role of tRNA anticodons during translation elongation?tRNA anticodons pair with mRNA codons to specify the correct amino acid.
- Where do charged tRNAs enter the ribosome during elongation?Charged tRNAs enter the ribosome at the A site.
- What type of bond forms between amino acids during translation elongation?A peptide bond, which is a covalent bond, forms between amino acids.
- What happens to the discharged tRNA after it has transferred its amino acid?The discharged tRNA exits the ribosome through the E site.
- What triggers the termination of translation?A stop codon reaching the ribosome's A site triggers the termination of translation.
- What binds to the stop codon during translation termination?A release factor protein binds to the stop codon.
- What happens to the polypeptide chain during translation termination?The polypeptide chain is cleaved and released from the tRNA.
- What happens to the ribosomal subunits after translation termination?The small and large ribosomal subunits dissociate from each other.
- What are post-translational modifications (PTMs)?PTMs are covalent alterations that control the protein's activity after translation.
- Name four common types of post-translational modifications.Methylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, and phosphorylation.
- What is the addition of a methyl group to a protein called?The addition of a methyl group to a protein is called methylation.
- What is the process of adding a lipid to a protein known as?The process of adding a lipid to a protein is known as lipidation.
- What does phosphorylation add to a protein?Phosphorylation adds a phosphate group to a protein.