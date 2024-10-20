Skip to main content
Steps to DNA Cloning definitions Flashcards

Steps to DNA Cloning definitions
  • DNA Cloning

    The process of creating identical copies of a DNA sequence by inserting it into a host organism, typically involving the creation of recombinant DNA and its transformation into bacteria.

  • Recombinant DNA

    A DNA molecule formed by combining DNA from two different sources, often using restriction enzymes and DNA ligase, to create a new genetic sequence.

  • Bacterial Plasmid

    A small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria, separate from chromosomal DNA, often used in genetic engineering to replicate and express foreign genes.

  • Gene Of Interest

    A specific gene that is targeted for study or manipulation, often inserted into a vector for cloning or expression in a host organism.

  • Protein X

    A protein produced by bacteria after the insertion of a recombinant DNA molecule containing a gene of interest from another species.

  • Restriction Enzymes

    Enzymes that recognize specific DNA sequences and cut the DNA at these sites, creating sticky ends that can be joined with complementary DNA fragments.

  • DNA Ligases

    Enzymes that join DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds, essential for DNA replication, repair, and recombinant DNA technology.

  • Cloning Vector

    A DNA molecule used to transport foreign genetic material into another cell, where it can be replicated and/or expressed.

  • Transformation

    The process by which bacteria uptake external recombinant DNA, allowing them to express new genetic information.

  • Sticky Ends

    Single-stranded overhangs of DNA created by restriction enzymes that can anneal with complementary sequences, facilitating the joining of different DNA fragments.

  • Restriction Site

    A specific DNA sequence recognized and cut by a restriction enzyme, creating sticky or blunt ends for recombination.

  • Endonucleases

    Enzymes that cleave DNA at specific internal sites, creating fragments with sticky or blunt ends, facilitating genetic recombination.

  • DNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand during DNA replication.

  • Helicase

    An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the nucleotide base pairs, essential for DNA replication and repair processes.

  • Primase

    An enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase during DNA replication.

  • Transgenic Organisms

    An organism with DNA from another species integrated into its genome, enabling it to express foreign genes.

  • Hybrid Organisms

    Organisms created by mating two different species, resulting in offspring with traits from both parent species.

  • Polyploid Organisms

    Organisms with more than two complete sets of chromosomes, often resulting in increased size and vigor, commonly found in plants.

  • Genome

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, that contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.

  • Hydrogen Bond

    A weak bond formed between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) in another, crucial for the structure of DNA and proteins.