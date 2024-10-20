Telomeres definitions Flashcards
Telomere Shortening
The progressive loss of DNA sequences at chromosome ends during cell division limiting cellular replication and contributing to aging.
Telomerase
An enzyme that extends telomeres, preventing their shortening during DNA replication, thus enabling continuous cell division, especially in germ and cancer cells.
Cellular Aging
The process where cells lose function and ability to divide due to telomere shortening, leading to senescence or apoptosis.
Telomeres
Non-coding DNA sequences at eukaryotic chromosome ends that shorten with each cell division, linked to aging, and can be lengthened by telomerase in certain cells, allowing continuous division.
Eukaryotic Chromosomes
Linear DNA structures in eukaryotic cells, containing coding and non-coding regions, with telomeres at their ends that shorten with each cell division, influencing aging and cell division limits.
Prokaryotic Chromosomes
Circular DNA molecules found in the nucleoid region of prokaryotic cells, lacking telomeres and histones, and typically containing a single, continuous loop of genetic material.
Replication
The process by which DNA is copied before cell division, ensuring each new cell receives an identical set of genetic information.
Cell Division
The process where a single cell divides to form two daughter cells, involving DNA replication and often regulated by telomere length, which shortens with each division, signaling aging and cell death.
Germ Cells
Specialized cells that give rise to gametes (sperm and eggs) and express telomerase to maintain telomere length, enabling continuous division and genetic continuity across generations.
Gametes
Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, combining during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
Cancer Cells
Cells that evade normal aging by maintaining telomere length through telomerase, enabling unchecked division and growth.