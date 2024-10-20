Skip to main content
Telomeres definitions Flashcards

Telomeres definitions
  • Telomere Shortening

    The progressive loss of DNA sequences at chromosome ends during cell division limiting cellular replication and contributing to aging.

  • Telomerase

    An enzyme that extends telomeres, preventing their shortening during DNA replication, thus enabling continuous cell division, especially in germ and cancer cells.

  • Cellular Aging

    The process where cells lose function and ability to divide due to telomere shortening, leading to senescence or apoptosis.

  • Telomeres

    Non-coding DNA sequences at eukaryotic chromosome ends that shorten with each cell division, linked to aging, and can be lengthened by telomerase in certain cells, allowing continuous division.

  • Eukaryotic Chromosomes

    Linear DNA structures in eukaryotic cells, containing coding and non-coding regions, with telomeres at their ends that shorten with each cell division, influencing aging and cell division limits.

  • Prokaryotic Chromosomes

    Circular DNA molecules found in the nucleoid region of prokaryotic cells, lacking telomeres and histones, and typically containing a single, continuous loop of genetic material.

  • Replication

    The process by which DNA is copied before cell division, ensuring each new cell receives an identical set of genetic information.

  • Cell Division

    The process where a single cell divides to form two daughter cells, involving DNA replication and often regulated by telomere length, which shortens with each division, signaling aging and cell death.

  • Germ Cells

    Specialized cells that give rise to gametes (sperm and eggs) and express telomerase to maintain telomere length, enabling continuous division and genetic continuity across generations.

  • Gametes

    Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, combining during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

  • Cancer Cells

    Cells that evade normal aging by maintaining telomere length through telomerase, enabling unchecked division and growth.