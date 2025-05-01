Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are three abiotic factors commonly found in an Arctic ecosystem? Three abiotic factors in an Arctic ecosystem are low temperatures, low precipitation, and permafrost (frozen soil).

What adaptation helps conifer trees in boreal forests minimize water loss? Conifer trees have needle-like leaves that reduce water loss. This adaptation is crucial for survival in cold, dry environments.

Why do coniferous trees in northern forests have a conical shape? The conical shape prevents snow accumulation on branches. This allows more sunlight to reach the leaves for photosynthesis.

What is the primary reason for low biomass in northern coniferous forests? Low temperatures and low precipitation limit the amount of life these forests can support. These harsh conditions reduce overall productivity.

Where are Arctic tundras primarily located? Arctic tundras are found in the far northern regions of the Earth. They are also present at high elevations as alpine tundras.

How does permafrost affect vegetation in tundra biomes? Permafrost keeps the soil frozen, preventing significant tree growth. This results in landscapes dominated by mosses, grasses, and forbs.