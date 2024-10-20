Test Crosses definitions Flashcards
Test Crosses definitions
- Pea ColorThe genetic trait determining the seed color in pea plants, where yellow is dominant (Y) and green is recessive (y), used to study inheritance patterns.
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.
- PhenotypeObservable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
- Test CrossA genetic cross between an organism with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive organism to determine the unknown genotype based on offspring phenotypes.
- Punnett SquareA grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two organisms, showing how alleles combine from each parent.
- Homozygous DominantHaving two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
- HeterozygousHaving two different alleles for a specific gene, one dominant and one recessive, resulting in a mixed genotype.
- Homozygous RecessiveAn organism with two identical recessive alleles for a specific trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.
- AlleleA variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits, such as pea color, which can be dominant or recessive.
- OffspringThe biological descendants resulting from the genetic combination of two parent organisms.