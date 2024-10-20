Test Crosses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Pea Color The genetic trait determining the seed color in pea plants, where yellow is dominant (Y) and green is recessive (y), used to study inheritance patterns.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the alleles inherited from both parents, determining specific traits.

Phenotype Observable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

Test Cross A genetic cross between an organism with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive organism to determine the unknown genotype based on offspring phenotypes.

Punnett Square A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two organisms, showing how alleles combine from each parent.

Homozygous Dominant Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one dominant and one recessive, resulting in a mixed genotype.

Homozygous Recessive An organism with two identical recessive alleles for a specific trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.

Allele A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits, such as pea color, which can be dominant or recessive.