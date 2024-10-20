Test Crosses quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What does the term 'dihybrid' refer to in genetics? A dihybrid is an organism that is heterozygous for two specific genes.

What does the root 'di-' mean in the context of dihybrid crosses? The root 'di-' means two.

What is the genotype of a dihybrid organism for the shape and color genes? The genotype is heterozygous for both genes, such as RrYy.

What does it mean for an organism to be heterozygous for a gene? It means the organism has one dominant allele and one recessive allele for that gene.

In a dihybrid cross, what are the dominant and recessive alleles for the shape gene? The dominant allele is capital R for round shape, and the recessive allele is lowercase r for wrinkled shape.

What are the dominant and recessive alleles for the color gene in a dihybrid cross? The dominant allele is capital Y for yellow color, and the recessive allele is lowercase y for green color.

What is the phenotype of a pea plant with the genotype RrYy? The phenotype is a round yellow pea.

How does the concept of alleles relate to dihybrid crosses? Alleles are different forms of a gene, and in dihybrid crosses, the organism has two alleles for each of the two genes being studied.

What is the difference between a dominant and a recessive allele? A dominant allele masks the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygous organism.

What is the purpose of a test cross in genetics? A test cross is used to determine the genotype of an organism by crossing it with a homozygous recessive individual.

What is the role of independent assortment in dihybrid crosses? Independent assortment refers to the random distribution of alleles for different genes during gamete formation.

How does the law of segregation apply to dihybrid crosses? The law of segregation states that each allele pair separates during gamete formation, ensuring each gamete carries only one allele for each gene.

What is the expected phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation of a dihybrid cross? The expected phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.