The Fossil Record quiz #2 Flashcards

The fossil record is a collection of preserved evidence of past organisms, providing insights into Earth's history, but it is biased towards organisms from sediment-rich habitats, those with hard tissues, more recent species, and common organisms.
Which part of an organism is preserved in cast and mold fossils?
In cast and mold fossils, the external shape of the organism is preserved, typically capturing the impression of hard parts like shells or bones.
Which characteristic does this fossil most likely have?
This fossil most likely has hard tissues, as these are more likely to be preserved in the fossil record.
How can the pattern of change in the fossil record best be explained?
The pattern of change in the fossil record can be explained by evolutionary processes, showing how life forms have changed and diversified over time.
What does the fossil record document?
The fossil record documents the history of life on Earth, showing the existence, diversity, extinction, and changes of organisms over time.
Which of the following organisms would be most likely to form a fossil? A) Jellyfish B) Snail C) Worm D) Butterfly
B) Snail, because it has hard tissues that are more likely to be preserved as fossils.
Which of these would be a disadvantage when forming a fossil? A) Hard tissues B) Sediment-rich habitat C) Soft tissues D) Recent existence
C) Soft tissues, as they decompose quickly and are less likely to be preserved as fossils.
Which of the following cannot be determined from the fossil record? A) The diet of an organism B) The exact color of an organism C) The habitat of an organism D) The age of an organism
B) The exact color of an organism, as color is rarely preserved in fossils.
What has the study of fossils allowed scientists to do?
The study of fossils has allowed scientists to understand the history of life on Earth, including the evolution and extinction of species.
In which period would you find the earliest fossils of vascular plants?
The earliest fossils of vascular plants are found in the Silurian period.
Which statement is supported by the fossil record?
The fossil record supports the statement that life on Earth has evolved over time, with species appearing, changing, and going extinct.
What trend in the complexity of life over time is seen through the fossil record?
The fossil record shows a trend of increasing complexity in life forms over time.
Which of the following is most likely a characteristic of the earliest tetrapod fossils? A) Wings B) Fins C) Limbs D) Feathers
C) Limbs, as tetrapods are characterized by having four limbs.
How do fossils of limb structures provide evidence that ancient and modern tetrapods are related?
Fossils of limb structures show similarities in bone arrangement and structure, indicating a common ancestry between ancient and modern tetrapods.
How does fossil evidence determine the relationships of whale ancestors and their descendants?
Fossil evidence shows transitional forms with characteristics of both land mammals and modern whales, indicating evolutionary relationships.
Which of the following organisms are likely to be preserved as fossils through carbonization? A) Insects B) Fish C) Leaves D) Bones
C) Leaves, as carbonization often preserves the carbon-rich parts of plants.
What question could best be answered by studying fossils?
Studying fossils can best answer questions about how life on Earth has changed over time, including the evolution and extinction of species.