The Fossil Record quiz #3 Flashcards

List and briefly describe four main ways fossils can form. Fossils can form in sedimentary rock (organisms buried in sediment), amber (organisms trapped in tree resin), as trace fossils (evidence like footprints or burrows), and in ice or frozen soil (preserving soft tissues).

What are trace fossils and what can they tell us about ancient organisms? Trace fossils are preserved evidence of an organism's activity, such as footprints or burrows, and can provide information about behavior and movement.

What is a major limitation of fossils preserved in ice or frozen soil? These fossils are usually not very old in geologic terms, as ice and frozen environments do not last for millions of years.

Why are marine organisms more commonly found as fossils than terrestrial organisms? Marine environments have more sedimentation, which increases the likelihood of organisms being buried and fossilized.

Why are more recent organisms better represented in the fossil record than older ones? More recent organisms are better represented because their remains have had less time to be destroyed by geological processes or decay.

What is relative dating and how is it used in paleontology? Relative dating determines the age of a fossil based on its position within sedimentary rock layers, with deeper layers generally being older.