The Hershey-Chase Experiment definitions Flashcards

  • Hershey Chase Experiment

    1952 experiment using bacteriophages to confirm DNA, not protein, as the genetic material by showing DNA, not protein, enters bacterial cells during infection.

  • Genetic Material

    Genetic material is the molecule responsible for storing and transmitting hereditary information in living organisms, confirmed to be DNA through the Hershey-Chase experiment.

  • Bacteriophages

    Viruses that infect bacteria, consisting of a protein coat surrounding DNA or RNA, used in the Hershey-Chase experiment to confirm DNA as the genetic material.

  • Phages

    Viruses that infect bacteria, using their machinery to replicate by injecting their nucleic acid, typically consisting of a protein coat surrounding DNA or RNA.

  • Protein Coat

    A protective shell made of proteins that encases the genetic material of a virus, such as a bacteriophage, safeguarding the nucleic acid core and aiding in the infection of host cells.

  • Nucleic Acid Core

    The central region of a virus, typically surrounded by a protein coat, containing the genetic material (DNA or RNA) essential for replication and infection of host cells.

  • Alfred Hershey

    A scientist who, along with Martha Chase, conducted the 1952 experiment using bacteriophages to confirm that DNA is the genetic material, not protein.

  • Martha Chase

    Scientist who, with Alfred Hershey, conducted the 1952 experiment using bacteriophages to confirm DNA as the genetic material, disproving the protein hypothesis.